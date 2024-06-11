Teun Koopmeiners injury adds to Netherlands’ midfield woes ahead of the European Championship

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will miss the European Championship after suffering an injury before his…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will miss the European Championship after suffering an injury before his country’s final warmup match, the national soccer association announced Tuesday.

Koopmeiners was in the starting lineup for Monday night’s friendly against Iceland in Rotterdam, but he injured his groin while warming up. Tests revealed he will not be fit for the Euro 2024 tournament that starts Friday in Germany.

His injury is a further blow to the Dutch midfield after coach Ronald Koeman said Monday that Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong had been cut from the squad after failing to regain full fitness after an ankle injury. Koeman called up versatile Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen on Tuesday to replace De Jong.

Koopmeiners was part of the Atalanta team that beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the Europa League. Another Atalanta midfielder, Marten de Roon, was ruled out of the tournament earlier through injury.

The Netherlands beat Iceland 4-0 in a confidence-boosting performance on Monday. The Dutch team’s first Euro 2024 match is against Poland in Hamburg on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.