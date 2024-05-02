All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 20 11 .645 — New York 20 13 .606 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 20 11 .645 — New York 20 13 .606 1 Boston 18 14 .563 2½ Toronto 15 17 .469 5½ Tampa Bay 14 18 .438 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 20 11 .645 — Kansas City 19 13 .594 1½ Detroit 18 13 .581 2 Minnesota 17 13 .567 2½ Chicago 6 25 .194 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 17 14 .548 — Texas 17 15 .531 ½ Oakland 15 17 .469 2½ Houston 11 20 .355 6 Los Angeles 11 20 .355 6

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 9 .690 — Philadelphia 21 11 .656 ½ New York 16 15 .516 5 Washington 15 16 .484 6 Miami 9 24 .273 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 11 .633 — Chicago 19 13 .594 1 Cincinnati 16 15 .516 3½ St. Louis 14 17 .452 5½ Pittsburgh 14 18 .438 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 13 .606 — San Diego 16 18 .471 4½ San Francisco 15 17 .469 4½ Arizona 14 18 .438 5½ Colorado 7 24 .226 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Seattle 2

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Boston 6, San Francisco 2

Washington 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 3, Boston 1

Texas 6, Washington 0

Houston 8, Cleveland 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Irvin 2-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2), 6:50 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at Houston (Blanco 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-2) at Oakland (Sears 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Miami 4, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 1, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ross 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 2-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2), 6:50 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-2) at Oakland (Sears 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 3-2) at Arizona (Cecconi 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

