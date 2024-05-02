All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|New York
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Boston
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|17
|.469
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Kansas City
|19
|13
|.594
|1½
|Detroit
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Chicago
|6
|25
|.194
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|½
|Oakland
|15
|17
|.469
|2½
|Houston
|11
|20
|.355
|6
|Los Angeles
|11
|20
|.355
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Philadelphia
|21
|11
|.656
|½
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|Washington
|15
|16
|.484
|6
|Miami
|9
|24
|.273
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|19
|13
|.594
|1
|Cincinnati
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|St. Louis
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|18
|.438
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|San Diego
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|San Francisco
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
|Arizona
|14
|18
|.438
|5½
|Colorado
|7
|24
|.226
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Kansas City 6, Toronto 1
Oakland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Seattle 2
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0
Boston 6, San Francisco 2
Washington 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 3, Boston 1
Texas 6, Washington 0
Houston 8, Cleveland 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Irvin 2-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2), 6:50 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at Houston (Blanco 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-1), 8:15 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-2) at Oakland (Sears 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Seattle 2
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Angels 1
Miami 4, Colorado 1
Boston 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 1, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
Miami 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 11 innings
Texas 6, Washington 0
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Ross 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 2-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2), 6:50 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 3-1), 8:15 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-2) at Oakland (Sears 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 3-2) at Arizona (Cecconi 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
