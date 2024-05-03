2024 Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 150th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and current odds: PP Horse Jockey Odds…

Field for Saturday’s 150th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and current odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds 1. Dornoch Luis Saez 21/1 2. Sierra Leone Tyler Gaffalione 9/2 3. Mystik Dan Brian Hernandez Jr. 16/1 4. Catching Freedom Flavien Prat 8/1 5. Catalytic Jose Ortiz 36/1 6. Just Steel Keith Asmussen 26/1 7. Honor Marie Ben Curtis 12/1 8. Just a Touch Florent Geroux 12/1 10. T O Password Kazushi Kimura 52/1 11. Forever Young Ryusei Sakai 7/1 12. Track Phantom Joel Rosario 41/1 13. West Saratoga Jesus Castanon 30/1 14. Endlessly Umberto Rispoli 45/1 15. Domestic Product Irad Ortiz Jr. 31/1 16. Grand Mo The First Emisael Jaramillo 48/1 17. Fierceness John Velazquez 5/2 18. Stronghold Antonio Fresu 32/1 19. Resilience Junior Alvarado 27/1 20. Society Man Lanfranco Dettori 53/1 21. Epic Ride Adam Beschizza 53/1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Danny Gargan; 2. Chad Brown; 3. Kenneth McPeek; 4. Brad H. Cox; 5. Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.; 6. D.W. Lucas; 7. D. Whitworth Beckman; 8. Brad H. Cox; 10. Daisuke Takayanagi; 11. Yoshito Yahagi; 12. Steven M. Asmussen; 13. Larry W. Demeritte; 14. Michael W. McCarthy; 15. Chad Brown; 16. Victor Barboza, Jr.; 17. Todd A. Pletcher; 18. Philip Damato; 19. William I. Mott; 20. Danny Gargan; 21. John Ennis.

Owners (by post position): 1. West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC and Pine Racing Stables; 2. Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook T. Smith and Peter Brant; 3. Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing LLC, Valley View Farm and Daniel Hamby III; 4. Albaugh Family Stables LLC; 5. Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George G. Isaacs; 6. BC Stables LLC; 7. Ribble Farms LLC, Michael H. Eiserman, Earl I. Silver, Kenneth E. Fishbein and Dave Fishbein; 8. Qatar Racing, Resolute Racing and Marc Detampel; 10. Tomoya Ozasa; 11. Susumu Fujita; 12. L and N Racing LLC, Clark O. Brewster, Jerry Caroom and Breeze Easy LLC; 13. Harry L. Veruchi; 14. Amerman Racing LLC; 15. Klaravich Stables Inc. (Seth Klarman); 16. Granpollo Stable; 17. Repole Stable; 18. Eric “Rick” Waller and Sharon Waller; 19. Emily Bushnell and Ric Waldman; 20. West Paces Racing LLC, Danny Gargan and GMP Stables LLC; 21. Welch Racing LLC.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT

