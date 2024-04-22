UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|100
|59
|Michigan
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|74
|75
|Memphis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|68
|97
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|84
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|83
|San Antonio
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|90
|71
|DC
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|93
|Arlington
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|75
|100
Sunday, April 21
Houston 17, Arlington 9
Monday, April 22
No games scheduled.
Saturday, April 27
San Antonio at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 28
St. Louis at DC, 12 p.m.
Michigan at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
Birmingham at Memphis, 12 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 5
Arlington at Michigan, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at DC, 4 p.m.
