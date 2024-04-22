UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 100 59 Michigan 2…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 100 59 Michigan 2 2 0 .500 74 75 Memphis 1 3 0 .250 68 97 Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 84

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 3 1 0 .750 106 83 San Antonio 3 1 0 .750 90 71 DC 2 2 0 .500 82 93 Arlington 0 4 0 .000 75 100

Sunday, April 21

Houston 17, Arlington 9

Monday, April 22

No games scheduled.

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis at DC, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Arlington at Michigan, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at DC, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.