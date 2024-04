UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 80 41 Michigan 1…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 80 41 Michigan 1 1 0 .500 31 36 Memphis 1 2 0 .333 51 65 Houston 0 2 0 .000 30 41

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 2 0 0 1.000 47 31 DC 2 1 0 .667 64 73 St. Louis 1 1 0 .500 43 42 Arlington 0 3 0 .000 66 83

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham 20, Michigan 13

DC 23, Houston 18

Saturday, April 13

DC 29, Arlington 28

Birmingham 33, Memphis 14

Sunday, April 14

Houston at Michigan, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Memphis at St. Louis, 12:30 p.m.

DC at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Michigan at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Arlington at Houston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

