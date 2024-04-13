Julien, Castro homer to help Twins sweep doubleheader with 4-1 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Edouard Julien and Willi Castro homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 in the…

DETROIT (AP) — Edouard Julien and Willi Castro homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Minnesota used a seven-run 12th inning to win the first game 11-5.

“This is a good, important day for us,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Our guys came out and played a damn good day of baseball.”

The Tigers struck out 27 times in the doubleheader and 42 times in a 24-hour span including Friday’s rain-delayed 8-2 win.

Simeon Woods-Richardson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and a walk in six innings in the second game.

“We just couldn’t center him up and put pressure on him,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Cole Sands pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for his first save of the season and the second of his career.

“We had 18 innings to cover today,” he said. “I’ve been in there for bulk situations before, but not usually in a big one.”

Matt Manning (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Like Woods-Richardson, he was called up Saturday.

Both offenses struggled against the late afternoon shadows in the first five innings, with Julien’s third-inning homer giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth, Castro — who played his first four seasons with the Tigers — picked up Manning’s sweeper well enough to hit his first homer of the season and give the Twins a 4-1 lead.

“I thought Matty was good — really good, just like he has been for us,” Hinch said. “The Castro home run was just a big moment of separation in the game.”

Woods-Richardson retired the last 14 batters he faced.

“It was an odd game for several reasons, not just the shadows,” Baldelli said. “We had three guys in our bullpen and we knew they were going to be mostly using Manning and (Joey) Wentz, so there wasn’t much for me to do.”

The first game went to extra innings thanks to an 8th-inning pinch hit homer by Ryan Jeffers.

After both teams scored once in the 11th, Detroit reliever Alex Lange (0-1) walked Castro to start the 12th and Christian Vázquez bunted, but first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s throw to third was late, loading the bases.

Lange walked Austin Martin to make it 5-4. Kyle Farmer and Carlos Santana struck out, but Jeffers hit a grounder to third that went through Zach McKinstry’s legs for a three-run error.

McKinstry then replaced Lange, walked Manuel Margot and allowed a long homer to Wallner.

Hinch didn’t think the disastrous finish to the first game played any part in the second game.

“I’d be very surprised and disappointed if that were the case,” he said.

Jorge Alcala (1-0) got the win, allowing two runs in two innings.

Tigers starter Kenta Maeda allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits in six innings against his old team.

Minnesota’s Joe Kelly struck out a career-high 12 batters in six innings but gave up three runs — one earned — on six hits and a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: SS Carlos Correa was placed on the 10-day injured list after what was originally thought to be an oblique strain early in Friday’s 8-2 loss to the Tigers. After the doubleheader, the team announced the injury was a mild intercostal strain. Correa said earlier Saturday it might have been related to the coughing he did during a recent illness.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the four-game series on Sunday afternoon, with Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.25) facing RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.79).

