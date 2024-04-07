Live Radio
Tottenham moves up to 4th in the Premier League with 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest

The Associated Press

April 7, 2024, 3:47 PM

LONDON (AP) — Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro led Tottenham to a 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Victory moved Spurs up to fourth in the standings and in control of the race for the last guaranteed Champions League spot.

Ange Postecoglou’s team is above fifth-place Aston Villa on goal difference and has a game in hand.

Van de Ven and Porro scored in six second-half minutes after the game was level at 1-1 at halftime.

Murillo’s own-goal put Spurs ahead in the 15th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after inadvertently turning Timo Werner’s cross past Matz Sels, but Chris Wood leveled when scoring for the fourth consecutive match from Anthony Elanga’s cross.

Van de Ven fired Spurs back in front from the edge of the penalty area in the 52nd and Porro made it 3-1 with a half-volley six minutes later.

Son Heung-min hit the post late on.

Forest is above the relegation zone on goal difference after 18th-place Luton beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday.

