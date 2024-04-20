Toronto’s Nylander out for Game 1 against Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was scratched from the team’s playoff opener on Saturday night with…

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was scratched from the team’s playoff opener on Saturday night with an undisclosed injury that developed between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the first-round series against Boston.

Nylander played in all 82 games for the second straight year, scoring 40 goals and a career-high 98 points. He missed Friday’s practice and Saturday’s morning skate, but coach Sheldon Keefe would not elaborate on the injury.

The Maple Leafs are hoping to advance in the postseason for the second straight year. To do so, they would have to get past the Bruins, whom they haven’t beaten in a playoff series since 1959.

