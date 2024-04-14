The Masters: How to watch the final round and betting odds for golf’s first major of 2024

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler enters the final round of the Masters with a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa…

Scheffler used an eagle on the par-5 13th hole on Saturday at Augusta National to position himself for his second green jacket in three years. He will tee off in the final pairing with Morikawa, who shot 69 to climb into contention.

Ludvig Aberg is three shots back and first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau, who holed out from the fairway on No. 18, is four behind Scheffler.

The winds are expected to be minimal on Sunday, but with the temperature getting into the 80s Fahrenheit (mid to upper 20s Celsius), the already slick greens are expected to be even tougher to navigate.

The AP will have live updates on Sunday at the Masters.

Here is a look at what you need to know on Day 4:

WHEN IS THE MASTERS?

The first pairing teed off at 9:15 a.m. local time. Scheffler and Morikawa tee off at 2:35 p.m.

Tiger Woods will be on the course at 9:35 a.m. playing alongside Neal Shipley, the only amateur to make the cut. Woods is coming off his worst round at a major.

Other notable tee times include Brooks Koepka (11:05 a.m.), Jon Rahm (11:45 a.m.), Phil Mickelson (11:15 a.m.), Rory McIlroy (12:45 p.m.) and Xander Schauffele (2:15 p.m.).

HOW CAN I WATCH THE MASTERS?

The Masters streams on its website throughout the day, and cameras highlight holes and groups.

CBS broadcasts the final round beginning at 2 p.m.

The tournament also is streamed on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Fubo+.

WHO SHOULD I WATCH AT THE MASTERS?

All eyes will be on Scheffler and if he can win his second Masters in three years.

After two robotic rounds on Thursday and Friday, Scheffler made some mistakes with a double bogey and two bogeys on the back nine in Round 3. But it’s expected he will finish strong and be in the mix at the end.

Scheffler is the hottest player on tour. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second time in March, becoming the first ever to defend his title at The Players Championship a week later and tied for second at the Houston Open a couple of weeks ago.

As for McIlroy, his hopes of completing the career Grand Slam are over after a 77 on Friday did him in. Likewise, defending champion Jon Rahm is out of the hunt after he barely made the cut.

WHAT ARE THE BETTING ODDS FOR THE MASTERS?

Scheffler, the overwhelming favorite to win the Masters coming into the week, is better than an even-money bet now to win the Masters, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

He is followed by the surging Morikawa (7-2), Homa (15-2) and Ludvig (9-1).

WHAT HAPPENED LAST YEAR AT THE MASTERS?

Rahm persevered last year to become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. He shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Viktor Hovland, then stayed in contention during a second round twice suspended because of approaching thunderstorms and halted when three towering pines fell near the 17th tee.

Torrential rain caused play Saturday to be suspended, too, and Rahm resumed Sunday four strokes off Koepka’s lead. But he halved the deficit by the end of the third round, and Rahm’s final-round 69 put him four shots clear of the fading Koepka and fan favorite Phil Mickelson, whose closing 65 at the age of 52 made him the oldest player to finish in the top five.

