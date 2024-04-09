The Masters finally arrives, and the golf world takes notice

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB THE MASTERS Site: Augusta, Georgia. Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,555. Par: 72. Prize money: TBA…

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

THE MASTERS

Site: Augusta, Georgia.

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,555. Par: 72.

Prize money: TBA ($18 million in 2023).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Notes: The Masters is the first time all the major champions over the last five years are competing together since the British Open last July. … Jon Rahm will try to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back winners. … Rory McIlroy tries for the 10th time to complete the career Grand Slam. The last to do it was Woods, who added the last leg at the British Open in 2000 on his first try. … Among the newcomers to the Masters are U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg, the No. 9 player in the world. The last player to win the Masters on his first attempt was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. … Woods has played only 24 holes in one tournament going into the Masters. … Scottie Scheffler is the biggest betting favorite at the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2013. … Clark and Scheffler (twice) are the only winners this year who were among the top 10 in the world when they won.

Next year: April 10-13, 2025.

Online: https://www.masters.com/index.html

PGA TOUR

Last week: Akshay Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open.

Next week: RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Nelly Korda won the T-Mobile Match Play.

Next week: The Chevron Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Keita Nakajima won the Hero Indian Open.

Next tournament: ISPS Handa Championship on April 25-28.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Last week: Dean Burmester won LIV Golf Miami.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Adelaide on April 26-28.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Retief Goosen won The Galleri Classic.

Next week: Invited Celebrity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Steven Fisk won the Club Car Championship at The Landings.

Next week: Lecom Suncoast Classic.

Points leader: Mason Andersen.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

OTHER TOURS

Sunshine Tour: The Tour Championship, Serengeti Estates, Gauteng, South Africa. Defending champion: Jaco Ahlers. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: KKTcup Vantelin Ladies Open, Kumamoto Kuko CC, Kumamoto, Japan. Defending champion: Akie Iwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en

Korea LPGA: Mediheal Hankookilbo Championship, Sky72 Resort, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Joomi Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

