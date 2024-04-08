Sports on TV for Tuesday, Apr. 9

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Apr. 9
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Florida St.
SECN — Alabama St. at Auburn
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. China, Group B, Utica, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Boston
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Toronto OR NY Mets at Atlanta
10 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
TRUTV — Boston at Milwaukee (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers
TRUTV — Golden State at LA Lakers (BetCast)
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — G-League Finals: Oklahoma City at Maine, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — English League Championship: Sunderland at Leeds United
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Arsenal, Quarterfinal – Leg 1
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Charleston Battery
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Columbus Crew, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: New England Revolution at Club América, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — European Qualifier Group Stage: Sweden vs. France, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden
4 p.m.
TBS — SheBelieves Cup: Japan vs. Brazil, Third-Place Match, Columbus, Ohio
7 p.m.
TBS — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Columbus, Ohio
9 p.m.
CBSSN — European Qualifier Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Burgos, Spain (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
