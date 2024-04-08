Sports on TV for Tuesday, Apr. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Apr. 9 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Florida at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Apr. 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Florida St.

SECN — Alabama St. at Auburn

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. China, Group B, Utica, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Toronto OR NY Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

TRUTV — Boston at Milwaukee (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers

TRUTV — Golden State at LA Lakers (BetCast)

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — G-League Finals: Oklahoma City at Maine, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — English League Championship: Sunderland at Leeds United

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Arsenal, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Charleston Battery

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Columbus Crew, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: New England Revolution at Club América, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — European Qualifier Group Stage: Sweden vs. France, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

4 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup: Japan vs. Brazil, Third-Place Match, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

CBSSN — European Qualifier Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Burgos, Spain (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

_____

