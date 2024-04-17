Sports on TV for Thursday, April 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

11:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

3:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Afternoon Session – Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Evening Session – Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at North Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Penn St.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship: TBD, Semifinal

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship: TBD, Semifinal

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Detroit OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AC Milan at AS Roma, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

_____

