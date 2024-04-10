Sports on TV for Thursday, Apr. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Apr. 11 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Apr. 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

SECN — Missouri at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Denver vs. Boston U., Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Michigan vs. Boston College, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Utica, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Utica, N.Y.

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Japan, Quarterfinal, Utica, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Minnesota at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Boston

TRUTV — New York at Boston (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Sacramento

TRUTV — New Orleans at Sacramento (BetCast)

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — G-League Finals: Maine at Oklahoma City, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AS Roma at AC Milan, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

