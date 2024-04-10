Sports on TV for Thursday, Apr. 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Apr. 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Auburn
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Denver vs. Boston U., Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Michigan vs. Boston College, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.
GOLF
3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.
8 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Utica, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Utica, N.Y.
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Japan, Quarterfinal, Utica, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Minnesota at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — New York at Boston
TRUTV — New York at Boston (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Sacramento
TRUTV — New Orleans at Sacramento (BetCast)
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — G-League Finals: Maine at Oklahoma City, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AS Roma at AC Milan, Quarterfinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.