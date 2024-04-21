Sports on TV for Monday, April 22

(All times Eastern)
Monday, April 22
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
11 a.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly Ly vs. City Oilers, Cairo
2 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly vs. Bangui SC, Cairo
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at LA Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR NY Mets at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 2 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
