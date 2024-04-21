Sports on TV for Monday, April 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 22 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 11 a.m. NBATV — Al…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 22

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Ly vs. City Oilers, Cairo

2 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly vs. Bangui SC, Cairo

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at LA Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR NY Mets at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 2 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

_____

