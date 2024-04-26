Sports on TV for April 27 – 28

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, April 27
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Monaco EPrix, Monaco
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
Noon
CBS — FIA Formula E: The Monaco EPrix, Monaco
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The BetRivers 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 15, Philadelphia
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
1 p.m.
NBATV — Bangui SC vs. Al Ahly, Cairo
BOWLING
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elite League – Round 14, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Arkansas
2:15 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Duke
6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Oregon St.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: Fro, Pullman, Wash.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS2 — UConn at Georgetown
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
4 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Florida St.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at UConn
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Alabama
9 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
GOLF
12:45 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia (Taped)
2:45 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. U.S., Group A, Espoo, Finland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: Georgia at Buffalo, Quarterfinal
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Texas OR St. Louis at NY Mets
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston vs. Colorado, Mexico City OR NY Yankees at Milwaukee (7:10 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Orlando, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 3
6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 4
NFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Detroit
ESPN — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Detroit
NFLN — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Detroit
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4 (BetCast)
5 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 4 (BetCast)
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Toronto, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Toronto, Game 4 (BetCast)
10:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 3 (BetCast)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
FS2 — Premiership: Harlequins at Northampton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Brentford FC at Everton
1:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: León at Juárez
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay FC at San Diego Wave FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Yangtze Delta Athletics Diamond Gala, Suzhou, China (Taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa
UFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Antonio at Arlington OR Birmingham at Houston
Sunday, April 28
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix – Round 4, Cádiz, Spain
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
1 p.m.
NBATV — City Oilers vs. Al Ahly Ly, Cairo
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Tournament Of Champions Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
3 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clemson at Louisville
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at UCF
Noon
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
1 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Alabama
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
GOLF
12:45 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia (Taped)
2:45 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Vantaa, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group A, Espoo, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Toronto OR St. Louis at NY Mets
4 p.m.
ESPN — Houston vs. Colorado, Mexico City
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 4 (BetCast)
5 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 4 (BetCast)
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 4 (BetCast)
10:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4 (BetCast)
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Devonshire, Bermuda
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — St. Louis at D.C.
3 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Memphis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Atlanta
