Sports on TV for Apr. 8 – 14

Adv06 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Apr. 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 9 p.m. TBS —…

Adv06

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Apr. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, Glendale, Ariz.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, Glendale, Ariz.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Tuesday, Apr. 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Florida St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina

MLB BASEBALL

10 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

TRUTV — Boston at Milwaukee (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers

TRUTV — Golden State at LA Lakers (BetCast)

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — English League Championship: Sunderland at Leeds United

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Arsenal, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Columbus Crew, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: New England Revolution at Club América, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup: TBD, Finals – Game 1, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup: TBD, Finals – Game 1, Columbus, Ohio

_____

Wednesday, Apr. 10

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Siena At Marist

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — The Masters: Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Miami

ESPN2 — Dallas at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona at Paris Saint-Germain, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CS Herediano at Pachuca, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Monterrey, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

_____

Thursday, Apr. 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Denver vs. Boston U., Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Boston College, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Boston

TRUTV — New York at Boston (BetCast)

_____

Friday, Apr. 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Tennessee

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at Clemson

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL Main Card: From Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, Apr. 13

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Paul, Minn.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Morgan St. at Norfolk St.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at Virginia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 300 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 300 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Houston

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NY Islanders at NY Rangers

3 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Dallas

8 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — D.C. at Arlington

7 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

_____

Sunday, Apr. 14

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Alabama

GOLF

2 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Albany vs. Panther City

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United FC

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City SC

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Houston at Michigan

3 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at San Antonio

_____

