MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at DETROIT -142 Texas +120 Kansas City…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-116
|at BALTIMORE
|-102
|at DETROIT
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|Kansas City
|-168
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+142
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|Kansas City
|-180
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+152
|at TAMPA BAY
|-132
|LA Angels
|+112
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-118
|at MIAMI
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-275
|Washington
|+225
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at ARIZONA
|+102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
|St. Louis
|-144
|at OAKLAND
|+122
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Toronto
|+105
|Pittsburgh
|-137
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+114
|at DALLAS
|-210
|St. Louis
|+172
|Edmonton
|-205
|at ARIZONA
|+168
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.