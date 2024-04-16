Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 16, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at DETROIT -142 Texas +120
Kansas City -168 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +142
N.Y Yankees -116 at TORONTO -102
Kansas City -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152
at TAMPA BAY -132 LA Angels +112
at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -118 at MIAMI +100
at MILWAUKEE OFF San Diego OFF
at N.Y METS -134 Pittsburgh +116
at LA DODGERS -275 Washington +225
Chicago Cubs -120 at ARIZONA +102
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Colorado +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -112 at HOUSTON -104
St. Louis -144 at OAKLAND +122
at SEATTLE -142 Cincinnati +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -126 Toronto +105
Pittsburgh -137 at N.Y ISLANDERS +114
at DALLAS -210 St. Louis +172
Edmonton -205 at ARIZONA +168

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

