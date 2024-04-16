MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at DETROIT -142 Texas +120 Kansas City…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at DETROIT -142 Texas +120 Kansas City -168 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +142 N.Y Yankees -116 at TORONTO -102 Kansas City -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152 at TAMPA BAY -132 LA Angels +112 at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -118 at MIAMI +100 at MILWAUKEE OFF San Diego OFF at N.Y METS -134 Pittsburgh +116 at LA DODGERS -275 Washington +225 Chicago Cubs -120 at ARIZONA +102 at PHILADELPHIA -225 Colorado +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -112 at HOUSTON -104 St. Louis -144 at OAKLAND +122 at SEATTLE -142 Cincinnati +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -126 Toronto +105 Pittsburgh -137 at N.Y ISLANDERS +114 at DALLAS -210 St. Louis +172 Edmonton -205 at ARIZONA +168

