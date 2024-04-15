Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 15, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -126 at DETROIT +108
at BALTIMORE -166 Minnesota +140
at TAMPA BAY -162 LA Angels +136
N.Y Yankees -122 at TORONTO +104
Cleveland -110 at BOSTON -106
Kansas City -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -250 Colorado +205
San Francisco -136 at MIAMI +116
at N.Y METS -132 Pittsburgh +112
San Diego -132 at MILWAUKEE +112
at ARIZONA -120 Chicago Cubs +102
at LA DODGERS OFF Washington OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -118 at HOUSTON +100
at SEATTLE -136 Cincinnati +116
St. Louis -154 at OAKLAND +130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -156 at MONTREAL +130
at BOSTON -210 Ottawa +172
at PHILADELPHIA -146 Washington +122
Carolina -295 at COLUMBUS +235
at FLORIDA -128 Toronto +106
at WINNIPEG -215 Seattle +176
at VANCOUVER -205 Calgary +168
at VEGAS -335 Chicago +265

