MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -126 at DETROIT +108 at BALTIMORE -166 Minnesota +140 at TAMPA…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-126
|at DETROIT
|+108
|at BALTIMORE
|-166
|Minnesota
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-162
|LA Angels
|+136
|N.Y Yankees
|-122
|at TORONTO
|+104
|Cleveland
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|Kansas City
|-176
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+148
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|San Francisco
|-136
|at MIAMI
|+116
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Pittsburgh
|+112
|San Diego
|-132
|at MILWAUKEE
|+112
|at ARIZONA
|-120
|Chicago Cubs
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-118
|at HOUSTON
|+100
|at SEATTLE
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+116
|St. Louis
|-154
|at OAKLAND
|+130
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-156
|at MONTREAL
|+130
|at BOSTON
|-210
|Ottawa
|+172
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-146
|Washington
|+122
|Carolina
|-295
|at COLUMBUS
|+235
|at FLORIDA
|-128
|Toronto
|+106
|at WINNIPEG
|-215
|Seattle
|+176
|at VANCOUVER
|-205
|Calgary
|+168
|at VEGAS
|-335
|Chicago
|+265
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
