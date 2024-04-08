Germany coach Nagelsmann hails a ‘good signal’ as sporting director Völler extends contract

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann calls it a “good signal” that team sporting director Rudi Völler will…

Völler helped to oversee the hiring of Nagelsmann last September on a short-term deal which runs out after Germany hosts the European Championship.

Völler has now agreed to stay on through to the 2026 World Cup. Nagelsmann’s future was still uncertain amid reported interest from some of Europe’s major clubs.

“It is a very important step for German football that he has extended his contract and that he will remain sporting director. I can only congratulate the DFB (German soccer federation) on this, but also Rudi,” Nagelsmann said on Monday. “He enjoys it, too, otherwise he wouldn’t have extended his contract. And from that point of view, it’s a good signal to everyone.”

Nagelsmann indicated Völler’s choice wouldn’t affect his own decision-making on whether to stay.

“I’ve spoken at length about my contract issues. There is nothing new to report. I spoke very transparently about it and nothing has changed as of today,” he said.

Völler was initially hired early last year, only until the mid-year European Championship, as a response to Germany going out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage. During his tenure, the federation then opted to sign Nagelsmann in September to replace Hansi Flick.

After a slow start, Nagelsmann led Germany to friendly wins over France and the Netherlands last month to lift the spirits around the Euro 2024 host team.

The 63-year-old Völler won the World Cup as a player with what was then West Germany in 1990 and coached Germany to the World Cup final in 2002.

In a statement on Monday, Völler said his return as sporting director “perhaps began initially out of a feeling of obligation,” but he had grown to enjoy his new role.

“Together we now want to create a wonderful European Championship in Germany and then keep that momentum with us for further challenges,” he added.

Before Nagelsmann’s arrival, Völler briefly returned as caretaker coach for one game, overseeing a 2-1 win over France in September.

Germany’s next games are pre-European Championship friendlies against Ukraine on June 6 and Greece four days later. Germany has been drawn against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage.

