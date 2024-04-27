PSG fails to win the French league after drawing with struggling Le Havre

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain failed to clinch the French league title at home when it drew with struggling Le…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain failed to clinch the French league title at home when it drew with struggling Le Havre 3-3 from two goals down on Saturday.

It took a stoppage-time goal from Goncalo Ramos to force the draw. A win, as expected, would have given PSG a third straight French crown and record-extending 12th overall.

PSG extended its lead to 12 points over second-placed Monaco, which has four games left. PSG can still become champion this weekend if Monaco drops points against Lyon on Sunday.

“Even though mathematically it’s not done yet, I think we can say tonight that we are the champions,” PSG coach Luis Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus through a translator.

Perhaps in mind of its Champions League semifinal against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, PSG coach Luis Enrique rotated his team, starting Kylian Mbappé on the bench.

Le Havre scored against the run of play in the 19th minute when winger Emmanuel Sabbi fed Christopher Operi, who buried an angled shot into the far corner.

The host showed more urgency and PSG winger Bradley Barcola equalized by converting a low cross from Warren Zaire-Emery in the 29th.

Instead of being discouraged, Le Havre raised its level. Andre Ayew made it 2-1 with a deflected shot in the 38th.

PSG manager Luis Enrique tried to shake things up by sending on Mbappé, Lee Kang-in and Senny Mayulu for Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Marco Asensio at halftime.

Le Havre was unfazed and added a third goal from a penalty by Abdoulaye Toure in the 61st after Danilo fouled Loic Nego.

Luis Enrique used up all his substitutions in the 62nd by replacing Marquinhos and Randal Kolo Muani with Milan Skriniar and Goncalo Ramos.

Ramos brought more desire on the field, feeding Achraf Hakimi, who pulled one back by beating goalkeeper Arthur Desmas in the 78th.

Ramos then salvaged a point in the fifth minute of stoppage time by heading a cross from Lee into the bottom corner.

“You must stay focused for the full 90 minutes against the big teams. We didn’t manage to do that, unfortunately,” Operi told Canal Plus. “But we can be proud of our performance and of that point earned because that point will count for us at the end of the season.”

The draw moved Le Havre out of the relegation playoff spot.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.