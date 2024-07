Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Pts China 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 Latvia 0 0…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts China 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 Latvia 0 0 0 Lithuania 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Tuesday, July 30

Latvia vs Lithuania 1635 GMT

China vs Netherlands 1705 GMT

Poland vs France 2005 GMT

Serbia vs United States 2035 GMT

Wednesday, July 31

Latvia vs Netherlands 1635 GMT

Serbia vs China 1705 GMT

Lithuania vs France 2005 GMT

United States vs Poland 2035 GMT

Thursday, August 1

Netherlands vs Serbia 0805 GMT

China vs Latvia 0835 GMT

Lithuania vs Poland 1135 GMT

Netherlands vs France 1205 GMT

United States vs Lithuania 1705 GMT

China vs Poland 1735 GMT

Serbia vs France 2035 GMT

United States vs Latvia 2105 GMT

Friday, August 2

Lithuania vs China 0805 GMT

Poland vs Netherlands 0835 GMT

Netherlands vs Lithuania 1135 GMT

France vs Latvia 1205 GMT

France vs United States 1635 GMT

Latvia vs Serbia 1705 GMT

Serbia vs Poland 2005 GMT

China vs United States 2035 GMT

Sunday, August 4

France vs China 1530 GMT

Poland vs Latvia 1600 GMT

Lithuania vs Serbia 1635 GMT

United States vs Netherlands 1705 GMT

Quarterfinal 1930 GMT

Quarterfinal 2005 GMT

Monday, August 5

Semifinal 1600 GMT

Semifinal 1700 GMT

Bronze Medal 1930 GMT

Gold Medal 2030 GMT

