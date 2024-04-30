Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 22 11 7 4 0…

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 22 11 7 4 0 41 60 47 x-Montreal 23 10 5 3 5 41 57 53 Minnesota 22 8 7 4 3 35 51 45 Ottawa 23 8 8 1 6 32 60 58 Boston 23 7 9 4 3 32 46 54 New York 23 4 12 4 3 23 48 65

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, April 27

Montreal 2, Ottawa 0

Boston 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday, April 28

Toronto 6, New York 2

Tuesday, April 30

New York 4, Ottawa 3

Wednesday, May 1

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.