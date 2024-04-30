Live Radio
Professional Women's Hockey League Glance

April 30, 2024

All Times EDT
x-clinched playoff position
GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 22 11 7 4 0 41 60 47
x-Montreal 23 10 5 3 5 41 57 53
Minnesota 22 8 7 4 3 35 51 45
Ottawa 23 8 8 1 6 32 60 58
Boston 23 7 9 4 3 32 46 54
New York 23 4 12 4 3 23 48 65

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, April 27

Montreal 2, Ottawa 0

Boston 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday, April 28

Toronto 6, New York 2

Tuesday, April 30

New York 4, Ottawa 3

Wednesday, May 1

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Sports
