NCAA Women, Results

At Omni La Costa (North) Carlsbad, Calif. Yardage: 6,297; Par: 72 Tuesday Semifinals UCLA 3, Oregon 1 Caroline Canales, UCLA,…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Omni La Costa (North) Carlsbad, Calif. Yardage: 6,297; Par: 72 Tuesday Semifinals UCLA 3, Oregon 1

Caroline Canales, UCLA, def. Karen Tsuru, Oregon, 7 and 5.

Meghan Royal, UCLA, def. Ching-Tzu Chen, Oregon, 4 and 3.

Natalie Vo, UCLA, def. Minori Nagano, Oregon, 2 and 1.

Ting-Hsuan Huang, Oregon, 2 up through 16 vs. Kate Villegas, UCLA, match unfinished.

Kiara Romero, Oregon, def. Zoe Campos, UCLA, 4 and 3

STANFORD 3, USC 1

Amari Avery, USC, def. Rachel Heck, Stanford, 2 and 1.

Sadie Englemann, Stanford, def.. Cindy Kou, USC, 6 and 5.

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, all square with Bailey Shoemaker, USC, match unfinished.

Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Brianna Navarrosa, USC, 2 and 1.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Catherine Park, USC, 3 and 2.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.