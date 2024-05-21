NCAA Women, Results

|At Omni La Costa (North)
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Yardage: 6,297; Par: 72
|Tuesday
|Semifinals
|UCLA 3, Oregon 1
Caroline Canales, UCLA, def. Karen Tsuru, Oregon, 7 and 5.
Meghan Royal, UCLA, def. Ching-Tzu Chen, Oregon, 4 and 3.
Natalie Vo, UCLA, def. Minori Nagano, Oregon, 2 and 1.
Ting-Hsuan Huang, Oregon, 2 up through 16 vs. Kate Villegas, UCLA, match unfinished.
Kiara Romero, Oregon, def. Zoe Campos, UCLA, 4 and 3
|STANFORD 3, USC 1
Amari Avery, USC, def. Rachel Heck, Stanford, 2 and 1.
Sadie Englemann, Stanford, def.. Cindy Kou, USC, 6 and 5.
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, all square with Bailey Shoemaker, USC, match unfinished.
Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Brianna Navarrosa, USC, 2 and 1.
Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Catherine Park, USC, 3 and 2.
