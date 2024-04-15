Pirates visit the Mets to begin 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-5, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (7-8, third in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-5, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (7-8, third in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (1-0, 1.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Adrian Houser (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -122, Pirates +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

New York has a 3-6 record in home games and a 7-8 record overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.51.

Pittsburgh is 11-5 overall and 8-3 on the road. The Pirates have a 10-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Baty has a .315 batting average to lead the Mets, and has a double and a home run. Starling Marte is 12-for-42 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Edward Olivares is fourth on the Pirates with four extra base hits (a double and three home runs). Joey Bart is 4-for-10 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

