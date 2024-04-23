Pirates face the Brewers leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (14-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-11, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (14-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-11, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-1, 4.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -119, Pirates +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh has a 4-5 record at home and a 12-11 record overall. The Pirates are 12-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee is 14-7 overall and 10-3 in road games. The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.42.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has six doubles for the Pirates. Edward Olivares is 9-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with five home runs while slugging .472. William Contreras is 14-for-41 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.