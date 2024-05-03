Stanton and Rizzo help Yankees rally in 9th inning for 2-1 victory over Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Anthony Rizzo followed with a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Anthony Rizzo followed with a game-winning single to give the New York Yankees a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Shut out on two hits for eight innings, the Yankees got four in a row off closer Jason Foley (2-1) to start and finish the bottom of the ninth in a heartbeat.

“If we’ve got outs left, we’ve got time,” Stanton said.

Aaron Judge bounced a single through the middle and advanced to second base on a surprise bunt single toward third by cleanup batter Alex Verdugo.

“It just kind of popped in my head,” Verdugo said. “Just saw it was there and just kind of went with it. … I think it definitely caught everybody off guard.”

Stanton, who struck out his previous three times up, lined an opposite-field double into the right-field corner on a 97 mph sinker, leaving runners at second and third.

It was Stanton’s first hit this season on a pitch 97 mph or faster.

“You’ve got to want those moments,” he said.

Rizzo then grounded a single through a drawn-in infield beyond diving second baseman Andy Ibáñez for New York’s first walk-off win of the year. Rizzo raised one arm as he jogged toward first base and was swarmed by excited teammates.

“I think Judgie getting on set the tone,” Rizzo said. “I don’t know if that was a sneak-attack bunt. Perfect bunt. Big G with just a massive swing.”

Scuffling at the plate, the Yankees have totaled eight runs over their last five games after scoring 15 in consecutive games at Milwaukee. New York began a six-game homestand with a stirring comeback win after dropping three of four at AL East rival Baltimore.

“It’s big time,” Stanton said. “It’s just one of those, keep pushing while we have outs, while we have opportunities, and we needed every last one.”

Foley, raised on nearby Long Island, had converted 14 straight save chances dating to June 18 last year. Detroit has lost nine of its past 10 games at Yankee Stadium since April 30, 2021.

Dennis Santana (2-0) worked a hitless inning for the win.

“This ballpark, you’ve got to play the whole 27 outs. You never feel comfortable, and they’re going to keep fighting,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “So, pretty good inning by them, putting together against a pretty good pitcher.”

Yankees starter Marcus Stroman was rolling along until he walked three straight batters in the sixth, forcing in a run with a free pass to Colt Keith.

Ian Hamilton escaped a bases-loaded jam, and Victor González stranded three Detroit runners in the seventh. González also got a couple of excellent defensive plays from Judge in center field and Rizzo at first base in a 1-2-3 eighth.

Riley Greene had three hits for the Tigers and was robbed of a fourth on a sparkling play by Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe to start the game.

Making his first Yankee Stadium appearance, Detroit starter Reese Olson struck out five in five impressive innings of two-hit ball. Mixing his pitches beautifully, the 24-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.70 but is 0-4 in six starts this season after pitching in hard luck with little run support.

“He was awesome. He did everything tonight,” Hinch said. “He was in really good control.”

Alex Faedo, Andrew Chafin and Shelby Miller held the Yankees hitless over the next three innings.

“Obviously, offensively we didn’t put a bunch together,” Rizzo said. “With this offense, it just takes one guy to get on. Just got to keep grinding.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Gio Urshela (right hamstring strain) is with the team and working out. He is hitting, fielding and going through a running progression. Urshela has been on the injured list since April 20.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday for the first time since getting injured in spring training. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner isn’t expected back until at least June. … INF Jon Berti (left groin strain) was set to go through a pregame workout and potentially come off the injured list Saturday. … RHP Nick Burdi (right hip inflammation) will pitch Sunday for Double-A Somerset and could be reinstated from the IL after one or two rehab outings. … RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to begin a rehab assignment after throwing live batting practice once or twice more. His next session will be Saturday.

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP Casey Mize (1-0, 3.08 ERA) pitches Saturday afternoon against RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-1, 3.19) in the middle game of the series.

