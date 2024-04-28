NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Doug Kalitta;…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Jasmine Salinas; 8. Tony Stewart; 9. Steve Torrence; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Dan Mercier; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Josh Hart; 15. Cody Krohn; 16. Shawn Langdon.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Daniel Wilkerson; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. John Force; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Dave Richards; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Chad Green; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. John Smith; 15. Ron Capps; 16. Blake Alexander.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Cristian Cuadra; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 8. Jerry Tucker; 9. Eric Latino; 10. David Cuadra; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Brandon Foster; 14. Sienna Wildgust; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Dave Connolly.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. John Hall; 3. Richard Gadson; 4. LE Tonglet; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Hector Arana Jr; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ron Tornow; 14. Chris Bostick; 15. Hector Arana; 16. Ryan Oehler.

Final Results Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 3.710 seconds, 328.06 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.722 seconds, 337.92 mph and Doug Kalitta, 3.725 seconds, 326.00 mph and Antron Brown, 4.780 seconds, 163.31 mph;

Funny Car

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.946, 332.34 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.923, 327.59 and J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.978, 320.36 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.960, 329.75;

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.502, 210.77 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.551, 209.75 and Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.561, 208.68 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.549, 210.54;

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.684, 202.73 def. John Hall, Beull, 6.758, 202.12 and Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.767, 198.41 and LE Tonglet, Suzuki, foul;

Top Alcohol Dragster

Mike Coughlin, 5.280, 268.65 def. Julie Nataas, 5.289, 267.48 and Megan Smith, 5.967, 191.92 and Hunter Green, 5.266, 268.81;

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.428, 268.12 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.445, 267.91 and Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.465, 266.00 and Matt Gill, Camaro, 5.466, 267.37;

Competition Eliminator

Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.781, 249.21 def. Joel Warren, Pontiac G5, 8.617, 154.51.

Super Stock

Don Shuford, Chevy Camaro, 10.274, 129.44 def. Allen Wilson, Pontiac Firebird, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator

Brett Candies, Ford Mustang, 9.186, 147.10 def. Joshua Decker, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Colby Fuller, Dragster, 8.908, 179.11 def. Michael Handras, Dragster, 8.930, 166.99.

Super Gas

Billy Upton, Chevy Corvette, 9.886, 162.29 def. Bob Locke, Corvette, 9.882, 158.76.

Super Street

Brad Plourd, Chevy II, 10.912, 120.72 def. William Morgan, Chevy Monte Carlo, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman

James Hinkle, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.272, 189.02 def. Calvin Snow, Chevy Cobalt, 7.054, 194.27.

Top Dragster

Holden Laris, Dragster, 6.568, 168.39 def. Chad Taylor, Dragster, 7.409, 132.30.

Factory X

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.086, 193.85 def. Jesse Alexandra, Camaro, 7.450, 186.07.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock

Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.230, 225.26 def. Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.294, 224.14.

Junior Dragster Shootout

Waylon Bennett, Bos, 8.921, 71.72 def. Savannah Highhouse, 7.894, 82.75.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Clay Millican, 3.705, 337.66 and Billy Torrence, 3.725, 334.15 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.770, 328.38 and Josh Hart, 3.790, 327.35; Justin Ashley, 3.763, 331.69 and Tony Stewart, 3.762, 326.71 def. Dan Mercier, 3.831, 318.24 and Doug Foley, 3.730, 316.52; Antron Brown, 3.718, 334.48 and Brittany Force, 3.734, 335.82 def. Steve Torrence, 3.729, 334.07 and Shawn Langdon, 4.126, 299.13; Jasmine Salinas, 3.700, 329.50 and Doug Kalitta, 3.729, 334.98 def. Shawn Reed, 3.757, 322.88 and Cody Krohn, 3.790, 323.66.

Semifinal

Ashley, 3.711, 333.58 and Brown, 3.728, 333.66 def. Force, 3.729, 336.57 and Stewart, 5.779, 120.55; Millican, 3.710, 333.91 and Kalitta, 3.760, 334.57 def. B. Torrence, 4.544, 170.97 and Salinas, 4.695, 162.90.

Final

Ashley, 3.710, 328.06 def. Millican, 3.722, 337.92, Kalitta, 3.725, 326.00 and Brown, 4.780, 163.31.

Funny Car First Round

J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.918, 323.50 and Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 5.444, 265.43 def. Buddy Hull, Dodge Charger, 5.414, 162.39 and Ron Capps, GR Supra, 16.244, 30.34; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.893, 329.75 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 330.72 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.250, 215.86 and John Smith, Charger, 5.109, 155.63; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.885, 329.58 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.871, 336.82 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.929, 325.92 and Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.289, 276.35; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.918, 331.61 and Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.014, 319.60 def. Austin Prock, Camaro, 4.609, 225.86 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, DQ.

Semifinal

Force, 3.914, 330.80 and Todd, 3.933, 324.20 def. Pedregon, 3.931, 330.39 and DeJoria, 9.999, 79.40; Hagan, 3.879, 334.24 and Wilkerson, 3.906, 328.30 def. Tasca III, 4.825, 186.95 and Richards, 6.568, 99.14.

Final

Hagan, 3.946, 332.34 def. Wilkerson, 3.923, 327.59, Todd, 3.978, 320.36 and Force, 3.960, 329.75.

Pro Stock First Round

Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.525, 209.30 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.556, 209.98 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.945, 206.48 and Dave Connolly, Camaro, DQ; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.552, 210.05 and Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.548, 210.14 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.534, 210.01 and Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.583, 209.49; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.525, 211.13 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.544, 209.88 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.592, 209.39 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.823, 208.68; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.512, 209.43 and Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.525, 21.08 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.559, 208.33 and Sienna Wildgust, Camaro, 6.586, 208.59.

Semifinal

Stanfield, 6.554, 209.33 and C. Cuadra, 6.557, 209.85 def. Enders, 6.540, 211.03 and Tucker, 15.257, 59.79; Anderson, 6.530, 210.08 and Glenn, 6.552, 209.23 def. Kramer, 6.543, 209.04 and Coughlin Jr., 6.602, 209.75.

Final

Anderson, 6.502, 210.77 def. Stanfield, 6.551, 209.75, Glenn, 6.561, 208.68 and C. Cuadra, 6.549, 210.54.

Pro Stock Motorcycle First Round

John Hall, Beull 1190RX, 6.771, 202.61 and Angie Smith, Buell 1190RX, 6.792, 201.19 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.893, 193.49 and Chris Bostick, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.960, 194.46; LE Tonglet, Hayabusa, 6.745, 200.68 and Richard Gadson, Hayabusa, 6.853, 199.67 def. Jianna Evaristo, 1190RX, 6.858, 200.17 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.010, 191.59; Matt Smith, 1190RX, 6.747, 201.22 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.805, 198.93 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki TL, 6.829, 199.37 and Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.936, 197.88; Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 6.696, 203.34 and Chase Van Sant, TL, 6.802, 199.29 def. Steve Johnson, Hayabusa, 6.967, 191.13 and Hector Arana, EBR, 6.992, 196.93.

Semifinal

Gadson, 6.784, 200.53 and Tonglet, 6.778, 198.76 def. M. Smith, 14.421, 53.08 and Arana Jr, 10.125, 84.52; Herrera, 6.698, 202.70 and Hall, 6.748, 202.27 def. A. Smith, 6.798, 200.92 and Van Sant, 6.838, 198.35.

Final

Herrera, 6.684, 202.73 def. Hall, 6.758, 202.12, Gadson, 6.767, 198.41 and Tonglet, foul.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 472; 2. Doug Kalitta, 376; 3. Shawn Langdon, 366; 4. Steve Torrence, 333; 5. Billy Torrence, 304; 6. Antron Brown, 282; 7. Tony Stewart, 260; 8. Clay Millican, 257; 9. Brittany Force, 254; 10. Tony Schumacher, 235.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 408; 2. J.R. Todd, 391; 3. Matt Hagan, 376; 4. Bob Tasca III, 339; 5. John Force, 338; 6. Ron Capps, 274; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 253; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, 241; 9. Chad Green, 225; 10. Paul Lee, 215.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 449; 2. Erica Enders, 424; 3. Dallas Glenn, 423; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 340; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 289; 6. Cristian Cuadra, 280; 7. Jerry Tucker, 254; 8. Brandon Foster, 234; 9. David Cuadra, 222; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 207.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 254; 2. Matt Smith, 165; 3. LE Tonglet, 157; 4. John Hall, 150; 5. (tie) Richard Gadson, 130; Angie Smith, 130; 7. Steve Johnson, 89; 8. Hector Arana Jr, 86; 9. Chase Van Sant, 85; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 84.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.