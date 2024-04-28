NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

|Sunday
|At zMax Dragway
|Concord, N.C.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Jasmine Salinas; 8. Tony Stewart; 9. Steve Torrence; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Dan Mercier; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Josh Hart; 15. Cody Krohn; 16. Shawn Langdon.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Daniel Wilkerson; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. John Force; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Dave Richards; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Chad Green; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. John Smith; 15. Ron Capps; 16. Blake Alexander.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Cristian Cuadra; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 8. Jerry Tucker; 9. Eric Latino; 10. David Cuadra; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Brandon Foster; 14. Sienna Wildgust; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Dave Connolly.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera; 2. John Hall; 3. Richard Gadson; 4. LE Tonglet; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Hector Arana Jr; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ron Tornow; 14. Chris Bostick; 15. Hector Arana; 16. Ryan Oehler.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Justin Ashley, 3.710 seconds, 328.06 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.722 seconds, 337.92 mph and Doug Kalitta, 3.725 seconds, 326.00 mph and Antron Brown, 4.780 seconds, 163.31 mph;
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.946, 332.34 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.923, 327.59 and J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.978, 320.36 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.960, 329.75;
|Pro Stock
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.502, 210.77 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.551, 209.75 and Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.561, 208.68 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.549, 210.54;
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.684, 202.73 def. John Hall, Beull, 6.758, 202.12 and Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.767, 198.41 and LE Tonglet, Suzuki, foul;
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Mike Coughlin, 5.280, 268.65 def. Julie Nataas, 5.289, 267.48 and Megan Smith, 5.967, 191.92 and Hunter Green, 5.266, 268.81;
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.428, 268.12 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.445, 267.91 and Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.465, 266.00 and Matt Gill, Camaro, 5.466, 267.37;
|Competition Eliminator
Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.781, 249.21 def. Joel Warren, Pontiac G5, 8.617, 154.51.
|Super Stock
Don Shuford, Chevy Camaro, 10.274, 129.44 def. Allen Wilson, Pontiac Firebird, Foul – Red Light.
|Stock Eliminator
Brett Candies, Ford Mustang, 9.186, 147.10 def. Joshua Decker, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Comp
Colby Fuller, Dragster, 8.908, 179.11 def. Michael Handras, Dragster, 8.930, 166.99.
|Super Gas
Billy Upton, Chevy Corvette, 9.886, 162.29 def. Bob Locke, Corvette, 9.882, 158.76.
|Super Street
Brad Plourd, Chevy II, 10.912, 120.72 def. William Morgan, Chevy Monte Carlo, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Sportsman
James Hinkle, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.272, 189.02 def. Calvin Snow, Chevy Cobalt, 7.054, 194.27.
|Top Dragster
Holden Laris, Dragster, 6.568, 168.39 def. Chad Taylor, Dragster, 7.409, 132.30.
|Factory X
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.086, 193.85 def. Jesse Alexandra, Camaro, 7.450, 186.07.
|Mountain Motor Pro Stock
Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.230, 225.26 def. Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.294, 224.14.
|Junior Dragster Shootout
Waylon Bennett, Bos, 8.921, 71.72 def. Savannah Highhouse, 7.894, 82.75.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Clay Millican, 3.705, 337.66 and Billy Torrence, 3.725, 334.15 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.770, 328.38 and Josh Hart, 3.790, 327.35; Justin Ashley, 3.763, 331.69 and Tony Stewart, 3.762, 326.71 def. Dan Mercier, 3.831, 318.24 and Doug Foley, 3.730, 316.52; Antron Brown, 3.718, 334.48 and Brittany Force, 3.734, 335.82 def. Steve Torrence, 3.729, 334.07 and Shawn Langdon, 4.126, 299.13; Jasmine Salinas, 3.700, 329.50 and Doug Kalitta, 3.729, 334.98 def. Shawn Reed, 3.757, 322.88 and Cody Krohn, 3.790, 323.66.
|Semifinal
Ashley, 3.711, 333.58 and Brown, 3.728, 333.66 def. Force, 3.729, 336.57 and Stewart, 5.779, 120.55; Millican, 3.710, 333.91 and Kalitta, 3.760, 334.57 def. B. Torrence, 4.544, 170.97 and Salinas, 4.695, 162.90.
|Final
Ashley, 3.710, 328.06 def. Millican, 3.722, 337.92, Kalitta, 3.725, 326.00 and Brown, 4.780, 163.31.
|Funny Car
|First Round
J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.918, 323.50 and Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 5.444, 265.43 def. Buddy Hull, Dodge Charger, 5.414, 162.39 and Ron Capps, GR Supra, 16.244, 30.34; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.893, 329.75 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 330.72 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.250, 215.86 and John Smith, Charger, 5.109, 155.63; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.885, 329.58 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.871, 336.82 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.929, 325.92 and Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.289, 276.35; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.918, 331.61 and Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.014, 319.60 def. Austin Prock, Camaro, 4.609, 225.86 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, DQ.
|Semifinal
Force, 3.914, 330.80 and Todd, 3.933, 324.20 def. Pedregon, 3.931, 330.39 and DeJoria, 9.999, 79.40; Hagan, 3.879, 334.24 and Wilkerson, 3.906, 328.30 def. Tasca III, 4.825, 186.95 and Richards, 6.568, 99.14.
|Final
Hagan, 3.946, 332.34 def. Wilkerson, 3.923, 327.59, Todd, 3.978, 320.36 and Force, 3.960, 329.75.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.525, 209.30 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.556, 209.98 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.945, 206.48 and Dave Connolly, Camaro, DQ; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.552, 210.05 and Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.548, 210.14 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.534, 210.01 and Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.583, 209.49; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.525, 211.13 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.544, 209.88 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.592, 209.39 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.823, 208.68; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.512, 209.43 and Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.525, 21.08 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.559, 208.33 and Sienna Wildgust, Camaro, 6.586, 208.59.
|Semifinal
Stanfield, 6.554, 209.33 and C. Cuadra, 6.557, 209.85 def. Enders, 6.540, 211.03 and Tucker, 15.257, 59.79; Anderson, 6.530, 210.08 and Glenn, 6.552, 209.23 def. Kramer, 6.543, 209.04 and Coughlin Jr., 6.602, 209.75.
|Final
Anderson, 6.502, 210.77 def. Stanfield, 6.551, 209.75, Glenn, 6.561, 208.68 and C. Cuadra, 6.549, 210.54.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
John Hall, Beull 1190RX, 6.771, 202.61 and Angie Smith, Buell 1190RX, 6.792, 201.19 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.893, 193.49 and Chris Bostick, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.960, 194.46; LE Tonglet, Hayabusa, 6.745, 200.68 and Richard Gadson, Hayabusa, 6.853, 199.67 def. Jianna Evaristo, 1190RX, 6.858, 200.17 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.010, 191.59; Matt Smith, 1190RX, 6.747, 201.22 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.805, 198.93 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki TL, 6.829, 199.37 and Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.936, 197.88; Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 6.696, 203.34 and Chase Van Sant, TL, 6.802, 199.29 def. Steve Johnson, Hayabusa, 6.967, 191.13 and Hector Arana, EBR, 6.992, 196.93.
|Semifinal
Gadson, 6.784, 200.53 and Tonglet, 6.778, 198.76 def. M. Smith, 14.421, 53.08 and Arana Jr, 10.125, 84.52; Herrera, 6.698, 202.70 and Hall, 6.748, 202.27 def. A. Smith, 6.798, 200.92 and Van Sant, 6.838, 198.35.
|Final
Herrera, 6.684, 202.73 def. Hall, 6.758, 202.12, Gadson, 6.767, 198.41 and Tonglet, foul.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 472; 2. Doug Kalitta, 376; 3. Shawn Langdon, 366; 4. Steve Torrence, 333; 5. Billy Torrence, 304; 6. Antron Brown, 282; 7. Tony Stewart, 260; 8. Clay Millican, 257; 9. Brittany Force, 254; 10. Tony Schumacher, 235.
|Funny Car
1. Austin Prock, 408; 2. J.R. Todd, 391; 3. Matt Hagan, 376; 4. Bob Tasca III, 339; 5. John Force, 338; 6. Ron Capps, 274; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 253; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, 241; 9. Chad Green, 225; 10. Paul Lee, 215.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 449; 2. Erica Enders, 424; 3. Dallas Glenn, 423; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 340; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 289; 6. Cristian Cuadra, 280; 7. Jerry Tucker, 254; 8. Brandon Foster, 234; 9. David Cuadra, 222; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 207.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, 254; 2. Matt Smith, 165; 3. LE Tonglet, 157; 4. John Hall, 150; 5. (tie) Richard Gadson, 130; Angie Smith, 130; 7. Steve Johnson, 89; 8. Hector Arana Jr, 86; 9. Chase Van Sant, 85; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 84.
