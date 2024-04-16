NHL 600 Career Goals

Through Dec. 23, 2022 (a-active) 1. Wayne Gretzky 894 2. a-Alex Ovechkin 853 3. Gordie Howe 801 4. Jaromir Jagr…
(a-active)
|1. Wayne Gretzky
|894
|2. a-Alex Ovechkin
|853
|3. Gordie Howe
|801
|4. Jaromir Jagr
|766
|5. Brett Hull
|741
|6. Marcel Dionne
|731
|7. Phil Esposito
|717
|8. Mike Gartner
|708
|9. Mark Messier
|694
|10. Steve Yzerman
|692
|11. Mario Lemieux
|690
|12. Teemu Selanne
|684
|13. Luc Robitaille
|668
|14. Brendan Shanahan
|656
|15. Dave Andreychuk
|640
|16. Joe Sakic
|625
|17. Jarome Iginla
|625
|18. Bobby Hull
|610
|19. Dino Ciccarelli
|608
|20. Jari Kurri
|601
