NHL 600 Career Goals

Through Dec. 23, 2022

(a-active)

1. Wayne Gretzky 894 2. a-Alex Ovechkin 853 3. Gordie Howe 801 4. Jaromir Jagr 766 5. Brett Hull 741 6. Marcel Dionne 731 7. Phil Esposito 717 8. Mike Gartner 708 9. Mark Messier 694 10. Steve Yzerman 692 11. Mario Lemieux 690 12. Teemu Selanne 684 13. Luc Robitaille 668 14. Brendan Shanahan 656 15. Dave Andreychuk 640 16. Joe Sakic 625 17. Jarome Iginla 625 18. Bobby Hull 610 19. Dino Ciccarelli 608 20. Jari Kurri 601

