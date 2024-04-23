NBA says Tyrese Maxey was fouled — twice — before turnover that led to Knicks’ go-ahead shot

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by…

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks’ victory over the 76ers in Game 2, the NBA determined Tuesday.

In its Last 2 Minutes report, the league also said 76ers coach Nick Nurse twice attempted to call timeouts that were “neither recognized nor granted by the officials” during the possession.

The furious 76ers planned to file a grievance regarding the officiating after falling into a 2-0 hole in the series following the Knicks’ 104-101 victory on Monday night. But on Tuesday — speaking on TNT after being revealed as the league’s Most Improved Player this season — Maxey offered perspective.

“It is what it is. It happened. We’ve got to let it go,” Maxey said. “We can’t dwell on it now. If we dwell on it, then in a couple days we’ll be down 0-3. We don’t want to be down 0-3. We know that we can still win this series. We’re going to go out there and prove that to everybody, not just ourselves. It starts today, letting that go. And then tomorrow at practice, and when the ball goes up on Thursday be the tougher team — not just physically, but mentally as well.”

The 76ers led by five points before Jalen Brunson’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining. The 76ers attempted to inbound the ball to Maxey, who was swarmed by both Brunson and Josh Hart. Maxey fell to the court and Hart grabbed the ball.

But the NBA said Brunson first grabbed Maxey’s jersey, preventing the All-Star guard from catching the pass cleanly. The league ruled that Hart then made lower body contact that caused Maxey to fall.

Both plays were indicated as incorrect non-calls.

The league determined that Hart took the ball away from Maxey with a clean steal.

Nurse attempted to call timeout before the ball was passed in, then again after Maxey had fallen, which may have been too late.

“The timeout request is simultaneous to Hart making contact with the ball and (Philadelphia) not having possession,” the report said.

Sixers center Joel Embiid used an expletive after the game in saying the officiating had been unacceptable for missing the attempted timeout and the foul.

“I mean, we still had chances to win the game,” Maxey said Tuesday night. “I got my layup blocked and we missed a 3 at the end to tie. We can’t dwell on that. We can’t leave the games in other people’s hands. We’ve got to go out there and take it.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.