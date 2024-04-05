NBA fines 76ers $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules in the game Embiid returned

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 on Friday for violating injury reporting rules by initially…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 on Friday for violating injury reporting rules by initially listing Joel Embiid as out in a game he later played in.

Embiid returned from a 29-game absence after left knee surgery Tuesday night, leading the 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. That came after the 76ers had listed him as being out in the initial injury report. He was upgraded to questionable by late afternoon.

Teams are required to list the status of a player whose participation may be affected by injury by 5 p.m. local time the day before a game, unless they are on a back-to-back. The injury report is then updated throughout the course of the day.

The league said it took into account the 76ers’ history of fines for violating the injury reporting rules. The Sixers had been penalized $75,000 on Feb. 1 for not accurately including Embiid on their report in a timely matter for their game against Denver on Jan. 27, just before he sustained a torn meniscus that required surgery.

