NBA average attendance was 18,324 this season. League says 71% of games were sellouts

NEW YORK (AP) — Attendance was up 1.4% in the NBA this season, with the league setting a slew of records for ticket sales and sellouts.

The total attendance in the regular season that ended Sunday was 22,538,518, the league said — the second consecutive season in which the NBA set that record. Other records set this season included 873 sellouts, 71% of games selling out and the average attendance of 18,324.

The previous marks in those categories: 22,234,502 for total attendance, 791 sellouts, 63% of games selling out and average attendance of 18,077. All were set in the 2022-23 season.

In all, the league said arenas were filled to 98% capacity, another record.

Part of the reason for the attendance boost was the success of the In-Season Tournament, which was held this season for the first time in November and December. The NBA’s average attendance for those November games around the league was 18,208, another record.

There were 12 teams — Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Golden State, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Sacramento and Utah — that sold out every game. Fans from more than 150 countries and territories purchased tickets to games, the league said.

This story was first published on April 15, 2024. It was updated on April 16, 2024, with new numbers released from the league about total sellouts, average attendance and 12 teams selling out all home games.

