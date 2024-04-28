NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Results

Sunday At Dover Motor Speedway Dover, Del. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400 laps, 53 points.

2. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 51.

3. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 51.

4. (1) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 42.

5. (29) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 40.

6. (5) Noah Gragson, Ford, 400, 31.

7. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 40.

8. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 41.

9. (14) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 400, 28.

10. (19) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 400, 27.

11. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400, 38.

12. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 25.

13. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 400, 0.

14. (12) Josh Berry, Ford, 400, 23.

15. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 400, 22.

16. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 21.

17. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 20.

18. (31) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 399, 19.

19. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 399, 18.

20. (34) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 398, 17.

21. (25) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 398, 16.

22. (20) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 397, 15.

23. (36) Justin Haley, Ford, 397, 14.

24. (37) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 397, 13.

25. (32) Corey Heim, Toyota, 397, 0.

26. (26) Harrison Burton, Ford, 397, 11.

27. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 396, 10.

28. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 395, 9.

29. (35) Kaz Grala, Ford, 394, 8.

30. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 383, 7.

31. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 379, 6.

32. (16) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 329, 6.

33. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 329, 13.

34. (33) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 328, 3.

35. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 320, 5.

36. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, garage, 285, 1.

37. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, garage, 66, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.432 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .256 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 0-33; R.Blaney 34-78; W.Byron 79-114; M.Truex 115-183; R.Blaney 184-185; C.LaJoie 186-218; K.Larson 219-253; D.Hamlin 254-317; K.Busch 318; B.Wallace 319; D.Hemric 320-324; K.Larson 325-328; D.Hamlin 329-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 2 times for 136 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 69 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 47 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 39 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 36 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 34 laps; C.LaJoie, 1 time for 33 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; K.Larson, 1; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 410; 2. M.Truex, 395; 3. C.Elliott, 377; 4. D.Hamlin, 361; 5. T.Reddick, 354; 6. W.Byron, 348; 7. R.Blaney, 342; 8. T.Gibbs, 323; 9. A.Bowman, 302; 10. R.Chastain, 302; 11. K.Busch, 275; 12. C.Briscoe, 274; 13. J.Logano, 266; 14. C.Buescher, 265; 15. B.Wallace, 263; 16. B.Keselowski, 261.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

