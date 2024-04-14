NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Results

Sunday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (24) Chase Elliott,…

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 276 laps, 45 points.

2. (22) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 276, 40.

3. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 276, 36.

4. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 276, 40.

5. (17) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 276, 32.

6. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 276, 43.

7. (10) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 276, 40.

8. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 276, 29.

9. (35) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 276, 28.

10. (16) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 276, 27.

11. (20) Joey Logano, Ford, 276, 26.

12. (26) Ryan Preece, Ford, 276, 25.

13. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 276, 26.

14. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 276, 23.

15. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 276, 22.

16. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 276, 0.

17. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 276, 29.

18. (21) Noah Gragson, Ford, 276, 19.

19. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 276, 25.

20. (38) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 276, 17.

21. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 276, 26.

22. (23) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 276, 15.

23. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 276, 17.

24. (32) Justin Haley, Ford, 276, 13.

25. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 276, 12.

26. (18) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 276, 11.

27. (33) Kaz Grala, Ford, 276, 10.

28. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, 276, 13.

29. (37) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 276, 8.

30. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 276, 15.

31. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 276, 6.

32. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 275, 15.

33. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 268, 17.

34. (30) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 226, 3.

35. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 143, 5.

36. (25) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 136, 1.

37. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 1.

38. (34) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, garage, 98, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.488 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 33 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 16 for 72 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-35; T.Gibbs 36-40; C.Elliott 41-52; K.Larson 53-54; C.Bell 55; K.Larson 56-84; R.Blaney 85-87; A.Hill 88; R.Blaney 89-99; K.Larson 100; R.Blaney 101-103; T.Gilliland 104-106; K.Larson 107-116; D.Hamlin 117-138; R.Chastain 139-167; B.Wallace 168-172; H.Burton 173-179; T.Reddick 180-213; R.Chastain 214-217; J.Logano 218-231; T.Reddick 232-234; C.Elliott 235-244; D.Hamlin 245-259; C.Elliott 260-276

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 77 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 39 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 37 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 37 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 33 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 17 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 14 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 7 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 309; 2. M.Truex, 295; 3. D.Hamlin, 292; 4. W.Byron, 261; 5. R.Blaney, 261; 6. C.Elliott, 258; 7. T.Gibbs, 254; 8. R.Chastain, 232; 9. T.Reddick, 229; 10. A.Bowman, 227; 11. C.Bell, 221; 12. B.Wallace, 216; 13. C.Buescher, 207; 14. J.Logano, 191; 15. K.Busch, 189; 16. C.Briscoe, 188.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

