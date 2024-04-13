Man City’s Rodri on the bench against Luton after saying he needs ‘a rest’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri is getting the rest he was asking for. Rodri was on the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri is getting the rest he was asking for.

Rodri was on the bench for City’s Premier League home game against relegation-threatened Luton on Saturday after saying this week that “I do need a rest” during the team’s grueling run of games.

City is in pursuit of a second consecutive treble as it tries to defend its titles in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

A win over Luton would put City two points ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool atop the Premier League standings, ahead of its rivals’ games on Sunday.

While City is heavily favored against Luton, resting Rodri is always a risk for manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spain midfielder has not lost any of his last 66 games for club and country in a run stretching back more than a year.

City’s three losses in the league this season — against Wolverhampton, Arsenal and Aston Villa — all came while Rodri was suspended. City’s loss at Newcastle in the third round of the English League also came when Rodri was banned.

City plays Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw in Madrid earlier this week.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.