AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Volpe, New York, .424; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .407; Kirilloff, Minnesota, .385; Seager, Texas, .379; Altuve, Houston, .378; Correa, Minnesota, .364; O’Neill, Boston, .357; Diaz, Houston, .353; Witt, Kansas City, .350; J.Duran, Boston, .349; Kwan, Cleveland, .349.

RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 12; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Volpe, New York, 9; Gelof, Oakland, 8; Giménez, Cleveland, 8; Walsh, Texas, 8; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; O.Cabrera, New York, 7; Rutschman, Baltimore, 7; Semien, Texas, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Semien, Texas, 9; Perez, Kansas City, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; Garcia, Kansas City, 9; McGuire, Boston, 8; Melendez, Kansas City, 8; O.Cabrera, New York, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 8; Ward, Los Angeles, 8.

HITS_J.Duran, Boston, 15; Kwan, Cleveland, 15; Altuve, Houston, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 13; Soto, New York, 13; Diaz, Houston, 12; 8 tied at 11.

DOUBLES_Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Rocchio, Cleveland, 5; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Altuve, Houston, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Melendez, Kansas City, 4; Turner, Toronto, 4; 9 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rafaela, Boston, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; A.García, Texas, 4; Melendez, Kansas City, 3; Greene, Detroit, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 3; Ward, Los Angeles, 3; Altuve, Houston, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 4; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 4; Volpe, New York, 3; 11 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Weaver, New York, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 2-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 2-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; Houck, Boston, 2-0; L.Allen, Cleveland, 2-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 2-0; S.Miller, Detroit, 2-0; Sandlin, Cleveland, 2-0; Foley, Detroit, 2-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Blackburn, Oakland, 0.00; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.00; Houck, Boston, 0.00; Javier, Houston, 0.00; Stroman, New York, 0.00; Singer, Kansas City, 0.68; Lugo, Kansas City, 0.71; Littell, Tampa Bay, 0.82; Pivetta, Boston, 0.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 21; Bieber, Cleveland, 20; Detmers, Los Angeles, 19; Houck, Boston, 17; Ragans, Kansas City, 16; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 16; Gilbert, Seattle, 15; Skubal, Detroit, 15; Burnes, Baltimore, 14; Civale, Tampa Bay, 14; Gil, New York, 14; Pepiot, Tampa Bay, 14; Singer, Kansas City, 14.

