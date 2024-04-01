AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Soto, New York, .529; Witt, Kansas City, .500; Seager, Texas, .462; Diaz, Houston, .444; C.Kelly, Detroit, .444; O’Hoppe,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Soto, New York, .529; Witt, Kansas City, .500; Seager, Texas, .462; Diaz, Houston, .444; C.Kelly, Detroit, .444; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .444; Peña, Houston, .444; O.Cabrera, New York, .438; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .429; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .417.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rutschman, Baltimore, 6; Carter, Texas, 5; Jung, Texas, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5; Witt, Kansas City, 5; 10 tied at 4.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 7; O.Cabrera, New York, 6; Perez, Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 6; Jung, Texas, 6; C.Kelly, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Díaz, Tampa Bay, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5.

HITS_Soto, New York, 9; Diaz, Houston, 8; Peña, Houston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; O.Cabrera, New York, 7; Jung, Texas, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Seager, Texas, 6.

DOUBLES_Rocchio, Cleveland, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_14 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 3; A.García, Texas, 3; 14 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Siri, Tampa Bay, 3; Adell, Los Angeles, 2; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 2; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 2; J.Duran, Boston, 2; 20 tied at 1.

PITCHING_25 tied at 1-0.

ERA_15 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 11; Burnes, Baltimore, 11; Pivetta, Boston, 10; Singer, Kansas City, 10; Ragans, Kansas City, 9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 9; Crochet, Chicago, 8; Gilbert, Seattle, 8; Kirby, Seattle, 8; Whitlock, Boston, 8.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.