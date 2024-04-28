LIV Golf Adelaide Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The Grange Golf Club
|Adelaide, Australia
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 6,946; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Brendan Steele, $4,000,000
|66-64-68—198
|-18
|Louis Oosthuizen, $2,250,000
|68-66-65—199
|-17
|Charl Schwartzel, $920,000
|69-67-64—200
|-16
|Jon Rahm, $920,000
|67-69-64—200
|-16
|Andy Ogletree, $920,000
|65-70-65—200
|-16
|Joaquin Niemann, $920,000
|67-67-66—200
|-16
|Dean Burmester, $920,000
|67-66-67—200
|-16
|Mito Pereira, $525,000
|65-67-69—201
|-15
|Abraham Ancer, $385,500
|69-69-64—202
|-14
|Brooks Koepka, $385,500
|70-66-66—202
|-14
|Matthew Jones, $385,500
|66-68-68—202
|-14
|Jinichiro Kozuma, $385,500
|63-71-68—202
|-14
|Danny Lee, $385,500
|64-67-71—202
|-14
|Martin Kaymer, $275,000
|71-68-64—203
|-13
|Marc Leishman, $275,000
|67-71-65—203
|-13
|Lucas Herbert, $275,000
|73-65-65—203
|-13
|Thomas Pieters, $275,000
|69-67-67—203
|-13
|Anirban Lahiri, $275,000
|65-71-67—203
|-13
|Tyrrell Hatton, $275,000
|70-66-67—203
|-13
|Cameron Smith, $275,000
|68-65-70—203
|-13
|Cameron Tringale, $230,000
|68-65-71—204
|-12
|Caleb Surratt, $206,250
|68-69-68—205
|-11
|Richard Bland, $206,250
|68-68-69—205
|-11
|Patrick Reed, $206,250
|67-66-72—205
|-11
|Carlos Ortiz, $206,250
|64-68-73—205
|-11
|Adrian Meronk, $180,000
|72-68-66—206
|-10
|Matthew Wolff, $180,000
|71-66-69—206
|-10
|Bryson Dechambeau, $180,000
|68-68-70—206
|-10
|Talor Gooch, $180,000
|68-68-70—206
|-10
|Charles Howell III, $180,000
|70-65-71—206
|-10
|Paul Casey, $160,000
|67-72-68—207
|-9
|Pat Perez, $160,000
|69-70-68—207
|-9
|Dustin Johnson, $160,000
|72-66-69—207
|-9
|Kevin Na, $146,250
|74-65-69—208
|-8
|Lee Westwood, $146,250
|70-69-69—208
|-8
|Peter Uihlein, $146,250
|65-72-71—208
|-8
|Bubba Watson, $146,250
|70-67-71—208
|-8
|Sebastian Munoz, $138,750
|73-67-69—209
|-7
|Phil Mickelson, $138,750
|69-70-70—209
|-7
|Sergio Garcia, $130,500
|71-73-66—210
|-6
|Branden Grace, $130,500
|73-69-68—210
|-6
|David Puig, $130,500
|72-69-69—210
|-6
|Kalle Samooja, $130,500
|69-72-69—210
|-6
|Sam Horsfield, $130,500
|71-68-71—210
|-6
|Euginio Chacarra, $125,000
|75-69-67—211
|-5
|Graeme McDowell, $123,750
|75-66-71—212
|-4
|Scott Vincent, $123,750
|70-69-73—212
|-4
|Harold Varner III, $120,000
|72-69-72—213
|-3
|Jason Kokrak, $60,000
|75-70-69—214
|-2
|Kieran Vincent, $60,000
|72-73-70—215
|-1
|Henrik Stenson, $60,000
|73-75-71—219
|+3
|Hudson Swafford, $50,000
|74-74-72—220
|+4
|Ian Poulter, $50,000
|72-74-74—220
|+4
|Anthony Kim, $50,000
|71-72-79—222
|+6
|Teams Scores
|1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000
|Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert)
|-53
|Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace)
|-53
|HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale)
|-48
|Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz)
|-46
|Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt)
|-42
|Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma)
|-41
|Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja)
|-40
|Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey)
|-40
|Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff)
|-38
|Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig)
|-35
|Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell)
|-31
|4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed)
|-30
|Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield)
|-11
