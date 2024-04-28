LIV Golf Adelaide Par Scores

Sunday At The Grange Golf Club Adelaide, Australia Purse: $20 million Yardage: 6,946; Par: 72 Final Round Brendan Steele, $4,000,000…

Sunday At The Grange Golf Club Adelaide, Australia Purse: $20 million Yardage: 6,946; Par: 72 Final Round Brendan Steele, $4,000,000 66-64-68—198 -18 Louis Oosthuizen, $2,250,000 68-66-65—199 -17 Charl Schwartzel, $920,000 69-67-64—200 -16 Jon Rahm, $920,000 67-69-64—200 -16 Andy Ogletree, $920,000 65-70-65—200 -16 Joaquin Niemann, $920,000 67-67-66—200 -16 Dean Burmester, $920,000 67-66-67—200 -16 Mito Pereira, $525,000 65-67-69—201 -15 Abraham Ancer, $385,500 69-69-64—202 -14 Brooks Koepka, $385,500 70-66-66—202 -14 Matthew Jones, $385,500 66-68-68—202 -14 Jinichiro Kozuma, $385,500 63-71-68—202 -14 Danny Lee, $385,500 64-67-71—202 -14 Martin Kaymer, $275,000 71-68-64—203 -13 Marc Leishman, $275,000 67-71-65—203 -13 Lucas Herbert, $275,000 73-65-65—203 -13 Thomas Pieters, $275,000 69-67-67—203 -13 Anirban Lahiri, $275,000 65-71-67—203 -13 Tyrrell Hatton, $275,000 70-66-67—203 -13 Cameron Smith, $275,000 68-65-70—203 -13 Cameron Tringale, $230,000 68-65-71—204 -12 Caleb Surratt, $206,250 68-69-68—205 -11 Richard Bland, $206,250 68-68-69—205 -11 Patrick Reed, $206,250 67-66-72—205 -11 Carlos Ortiz, $206,250 64-68-73—205 -11 Adrian Meronk, $180,000 72-68-66—206 -10 Matthew Wolff, $180,000 71-66-69—206 -10 Bryson Dechambeau, $180,000 68-68-70—206 -10 Talor Gooch, $180,000 68-68-70—206 -10 Charles Howell III, $180,000 70-65-71—206 -10 Paul Casey, $160,000 67-72-68—207 -9 Pat Perez, $160,000 69-70-68—207 -9 Dustin Johnson, $160,000 72-66-69—207 -9 Kevin Na, $146,250 74-65-69—208 -8 Lee Westwood, $146,250 70-69-69—208 -8 Peter Uihlein, $146,250 65-72-71—208 -8 Bubba Watson, $146,250 70-67-71—208 -8 Sebastian Munoz, $138,750 73-67-69—209 -7 Phil Mickelson, $138,750 69-70-70—209 -7 Sergio Garcia, $130,500 71-73-66—210 -6 Branden Grace, $130,500 73-69-68—210 -6 David Puig, $130,500 72-69-69—210 -6 Kalle Samooja, $130,500 69-72-69—210 -6 Sam Horsfield, $130,500 71-68-71—210 -6 Euginio Chacarra, $125,000 75-69-67—211 -5 Graeme McDowell, $123,750 75-66-71—212 -4 Scott Vincent, $123,750 70-69-73—212 -4 Harold Varner III, $120,000 72-69-72—213 -3 Jason Kokrak, $60,000 75-70-69—214 -2 Kieran Vincent, $60,000 72-73-70—215 -1 Henrik Stenson, $60,000 73-75-71—219 +3 Hudson Swafford, $50,000 74-74-72—220 +4 Ian Poulter, $50,000 72-74-74—220 +4 Anthony Kim, $50,000 71-72-79—222 +6 Teams Scores 1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000 Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert) -53 Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) -53 HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale) -48 Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -46 Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt) -42 Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma) -41 Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja) -40 Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -40 Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff) -38 Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig) -35 Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell) -31 4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -30 Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -11

