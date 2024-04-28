LIV Golf Adelaide Par Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 28, 2024, 4:43 PM

Sunday
At The Grange Golf Club
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 6,946; Par: 72
Final Round
Brendan Steele, $4,000,000 66-64-68—198 -18
Louis Oosthuizen, $2,250,000 68-66-65—199 -17
Charl Schwartzel, $920,000 69-67-64—200 -16
Jon Rahm, $920,000 67-69-64—200 -16
Andy Ogletree, $920,000 65-70-65—200 -16
Joaquin Niemann, $920,000 67-67-66—200 -16
Dean Burmester, $920,000 67-66-67—200 -16
Mito Pereira, $525,000 65-67-69—201 -15
Abraham Ancer, $385,500 69-69-64—202 -14
Brooks Koepka, $385,500 70-66-66—202 -14
Matthew Jones, $385,500 66-68-68—202 -14
Jinichiro Kozuma, $385,500 63-71-68—202 -14
Danny Lee, $385,500 64-67-71—202 -14
Martin Kaymer, $275,000 71-68-64—203 -13
Marc Leishman, $275,000 67-71-65—203 -13
Lucas Herbert, $275,000 73-65-65—203 -13
Thomas Pieters, $275,000 69-67-67—203 -13
Anirban Lahiri, $275,000 65-71-67—203 -13
Tyrrell Hatton, $275,000 70-66-67—203 -13
Cameron Smith, $275,000 68-65-70—203 -13
Cameron Tringale, $230,000 68-65-71—204 -12
Caleb Surratt, $206,250 68-69-68—205 -11
Richard Bland, $206,250 68-68-69—205 -11
Patrick Reed, $206,250 67-66-72—205 -11
Carlos Ortiz, $206,250 64-68-73—205 -11
Adrian Meronk, $180,000 72-68-66—206 -10
Matthew Wolff, $180,000 71-66-69—206 -10
Bryson Dechambeau, $180,000 68-68-70—206 -10
Talor Gooch, $180,000 68-68-70—206 -10
Charles Howell III, $180,000 70-65-71—206 -10
Paul Casey, $160,000 67-72-68—207 -9
Pat Perez, $160,000 69-70-68—207 -9
Dustin Johnson, $160,000 72-66-69—207 -9
Kevin Na, $146,250 74-65-69—208 -8
Lee Westwood, $146,250 70-69-69—208 -8
Peter Uihlein, $146,250 65-72-71—208 -8
Bubba Watson, $146,250 70-67-71—208 -8
Sebastian Munoz, $138,750 73-67-69—209 -7
Phil Mickelson, $138,750 69-70-70—209 -7
Sergio Garcia, $130,500 71-73-66—210 -6
Branden Grace, $130,500 73-69-68—210 -6
David Puig, $130,500 72-69-69—210 -6
Kalle Samooja, $130,500 69-72-69—210 -6
Sam Horsfield, $130,500 71-68-71—210 -6
Euginio Chacarra, $125,000 75-69-67—211 -5
Graeme McDowell, $123,750 75-66-71—212 -4
Scott Vincent, $123,750 70-69-73—212 -4
Harold Varner III, $120,000 72-69-72—213 -3
Jason Kokrak, $60,000 75-70-69—214 -2
Kieran Vincent, $60,000 72-73-70—215 -1
Henrik Stenson, $60,000 73-75-71—219 +3
Hudson Swafford, $50,000 74-74-72—220 +4
Ian Poulter, $50,000 72-74-74—220 +4
Anthony Kim, $50,000 71-72-79—222 +6
Teams Scores
1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000
Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert) -53
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) -53
HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale) -48
Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -46
Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt) -42
Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma) -41
Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja) -40
Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -40
Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff) -38
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig) -35
Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell) -31
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -30
Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -11

