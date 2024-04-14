Klauss, Bürki propel St. Louis City to 1-0 victory over Austin

ST. LOUIS (AP) — João Klauss scored early in the second half and Roman Bürki made it stand up to…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — João Klauss scored early in the second half and Roman Bürki made it stand up to lead St. Louis City to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday.

Klauss used assists from Rasmus Alm and rookie defender Tomas Totland in the 57th minute to score his second goal of the season. Totland has two assists in eight career starts this season.

St. Louis City (2-1-5) saw a run of four draws and a loss in its last five matches come to an end. The club, which saw a record run to the regular-season title in the Western Conference as an expansion team last season, won for the first time since a 2-0 home win over New York City FC in the third match of the season.

Bürki was never tested on his way to a second straight clean sheet for St. Louis City. It was his third shutout this season and the 11th of his career.

Brad Stuver saved one shot in each half for Austin (2-3-3).

St. Louis City kept Sebastián Driussi in check. Driussi scored the latest goal in club history when he found the net in the 101st minute to rally Austin to a 4-3 home victory over the San Jose Earthquakes last time out. Driussi, Jáder Obrian, and Guilherme Biro all scored over a five-minute span to erase a two-goal deficit. It was the fastest three-goal spurt in club history.

St. Louis City improves to 13-4-5 at home since joining the league last season, outscoring its opponents 47-20. The club improves to 3-0-1 all time in the series and 6-1-4 in its last 11 matches at home.

St. Louis City travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Austin stays on the road to play the in-state rival Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

