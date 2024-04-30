Highly-rated outfielder Jordan Beck 2 for 4 in major league debut for Rockies vs. Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Beck went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles for the Colorado Rockies in his…

MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Beck went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles for the Colorado Rockies in his major league debut against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Beck singled to center on his first big league swing, lining a 1-0 slider from Sixto Sánchez into center at 99.3 mph in a five-run first inning. Beck flied out in the fourth, grounded a single off the mound and into center in the sixth and struck out in the ninth as the Rockies lost 7-6 in 10 innings.

Colorado selected the contract of the 23-year-old outfielder from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was hitting .307 with a .999 OPS through 25 games. Colorado picked Beck 38th overall in the 2022 amateur draft from Tennessee, and he is the Rockies’ No. 4 prospect.

“Just take the moment in, take a deep breath, look around and be where my feet are,” Beck said of his first day with the Rockies. “A lot of people say write it down, what it feels like, don’t forget it. There are a lot of things that you want to remember from this day and carry on into the future.”

Beck hit eighth and played left field. He was assigned No. 27, worn by star shortstop Trevor Story from 2016-21.

“I love the debut because it’s hope for the future,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s a good player and I hope it’s a memorable one.”

Outfielder Nolan Jones was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a low back strain.

