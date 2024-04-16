Live Radio
Kawhi Leonard’s status for Clippers’ playoff opener against Mavericks remains murky

The Associated Press

April 16, 2024, 6:31 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard’s status for the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks remains murky.

Leonard missed the final eight games of the regular season with right knee inflammation. The Clippers were 4-4 in that stretch, having clinched their first Pacific Division title in 10 years. They earned the fourth seed in the West.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday that Leonard was participating in “a quarter” of practice.

“Just bring him along slowly,” Lue said.

Asked if Leonard will play Game 1 on Sunday, Lue said, “We’ll see.”

Leonard hasn’t played since the end of March. The All-Star forward averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists during the regular season, when he was mostly healthy.

