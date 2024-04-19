Live Radio
Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

April 19, 2024, 8:12 PM

Friday

At Las Colinas Country Club

Irving, Texas

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71

First Round

Thomas Bjorn 32-32—64
Paul Broadhurst 32-33—65
Clark Dennis 36-29—65
Jerry Kelly 31-34—65
Y.E. Yang 32-33—65
Jason Bohn 33-33—66
Olin Browne 35-31—66
Chris DiMarco 33-33—66
Corey Pavin 32-34—66
John Senden 33-33—66
Boo Weekley 37-29—66
Doug Barron 35-32—67
K.J. Choi 35-32—67
Vijay Singh 36-31—67
Paul Stankowski 34-33—67
Ken Tanigawa 34-33—67
David Toms 36-31—67
Woody Austin 35-33—68
Alex Cejka 34-34—68
Greg Chalmers 36-32—68
Bob Estes 34-34—68
Brian Gay 35-33—68
Gibby Gilbert III 36-32—68
Retief Goosen 35-33—68
Dicky Pride 36-32—68
Brett Quigley 36-32—68
Gene Sauers 34-34—68
Charlie Wi 37-31—68
Steve Allan 35-34—69
Billy Andrade 35-34—69
Arjun Atwal 38-31—69
Shane Bertsch 35-34—69
David Branshaw 34-35—69
Marco Dawson 33-36—69
Scott Dunlap 35-34—69
Steve Flesch 37-32—69
Richard Green 35-34—69
Mark Hensby 34-35—69
Thongchai Jaidee 34-35—69
Billy Mayfair 35-34—69
Tom Pernice 36-33—69
Robert Damron 36-34—70
Glen Day 37-33—70
John Huston 35-35—70
Michael Jonzon 36-34—70
Justin Leonard 37-33—70
David McKenzie 35-35—70
Scott Parel 35-35—70
Kenny Perry 35-35—70
Wes Short 34-36—70
Michael Wright 37-33—70
Stuart Appleby 36-35—71
David Bransdon 38-33—71
Michael Campbell 36-35—71
Carlos Franco 37-34—71
David Frost 38-33—71
Matt Gogel 36-35—71
Paul Goydos 36-35—71
Tim Herron 36-35—71
Lee Janzen 35-36—71
Rob Labritz 34-37—71
Scott McCarron 34-37—71
Tim Petrovic 33-38—71
Fran Quinn 35-36—71
Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71
Ken Duke 38-34—72
Jeff Maggert 37-35—72
Steve Pate 38-34—72
Heath Slocum 37-35—72
Russ Cochran 36-37—73
Rod Pampling 37-36—73
Mario Tiziani 35-38—73
Notah Begay 36-38—74
Jim Furyk 37-37—74
Timothy O’Neal 37-38—75
Jesper Parnevik 41-34—75
Robert Gamez 38-38—76
John Daly 40-39—79

