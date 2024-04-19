Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At Las Colinas Country Club
Irving, Texas
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71
First Round
|Thomas Bjorn
|32-32—64
|Paul Broadhurst
|32-33—65
|Clark Dennis
|36-29—65
|Jerry Kelly
|31-34—65
|Y.E. Yang
|32-33—65
|Jason Bohn
|33-33—66
|Olin Browne
|35-31—66
|Chris DiMarco
|33-33—66
|Corey Pavin
|32-34—66
|John Senden
|33-33—66
|Boo Weekley
|37-29—66
|Doug Barron
|35-32—67
|K.J. Choi
|35-32—67
|Vijay Singh
|36-31—67
|Paul Stankowski
|34-33—67
|Ken Tanigawa
|34-33—67
|David Toms
|36-31—67
|Woody Austin
|35-33—68
|Alex Cejka
|34-34—68
|Greg Chalmers
|36-32—68
|Bob Estes
|34-34—68
|Brian Gay
|35-33—68
|Gibby Gilbert III
|36-32—68
|Retief Goosen
|35-33—68
|Dicky Pride
|36-32—68
|Brett Quigley
|36-32—68
|Gene Sauers
|34-34—68
|Charlie Wi
|37-31—68
|Steve Allan
|35-34—69
|Billy Andrade
|35-34—69
|Arjun Atwal
|38-31—69
|Shane Bertsch
|35-34—69
|David Branshaw
|34-35—69
|Marco Dawson
|33-36—69
|Scott Dunlap
|35-34—69
|Steve Flesch
|37-32—69
|Richard Green
|35-34—69
|Mark Hensby
|34-35—69
|Thongchai Jaidee
|34-35—69
|Billy Mayfair
|35-34—69
|Tom Pernice
|36-33—69
|Robert Damron
|36-34—70
|Glen Day
|37-33—70
|John Huston
|35-35—70
|Michael Jonzon
|36-34—70
|Justin Leonard
|37-33—70
|David McKenzie
|35-35—70
|Scott Parel
|35-35—70
|Kenny Perry
|35-35—70
|Wes Short
|34-36—70
|Michael Wright
|37-33—70
|Stuart Appleby
|36-35—71
|David Bransdon
|38-33—71
|Michael Campbell
|36-35—71
|Carlos Franco
|37-34—71
|David Frost
|38-33—71
|Matt Gogel
|36-35—71
|Paul Goydos
|36-35—71
|Tim Herron
|36-35—71
|Lee Janzen
|35-36—71
|Rob Labritz
|34-37—71
|Scott McCarron
|34-37—71
|Tim Petrovic
|33-38—71
|Fran Quinn
|35-36—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-35—71
|Ken Duke
|38-34—72
|Jeff Maggert
|37-35—72
|Steve Pate
|38-34—72
|Heath Slocum
|37-35—72
|Russ Cochran
|36-37—73
|Rod Pampling
|37-36—73
|Mario Tiziani
|35-38—73
|Notah Begay
|36-38—74
|Jim Furyk
|37-37—74
|Timothy O’Neal
|37-38—75
|Jesper Parnevik
|41-34—75
|Robert Gamez
|38-38—76
|John Daly
|40-39—79
