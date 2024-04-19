Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

Friday At Las Colinas Country Club Irving, Texas Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71 First Round Thomas Bjorn 32-32—64…

Friday

At Las Colinas Country Club

Irving, Texas

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71

First Round

Thomas Bjorn 32-32—64 Paul Broadhurst 32-33—65 Clark Dennis 36-29—65 Jerry Kelly 31-34—65 Y.E. Yang 32-33—65 Jason Bohn 33-33—66 Olin Browne 35-31—66 Chris DiMarco 33-33—66 Corey Pavin 32-34—66 John Senden 33-33—66 Boo Weekley 37-29—66 Doug Barron 35-32—67 K.J. Choi 35-32—67 Vijay Singh 36-31—67 Paul Stankowski 34-33—67 Ken Tanigawa 34-33—67 David Toms 36-31—67 Woody Austin 35-33—68 Alex Cejka 34-34—68 Greg Chalmers 36-32—68 Bob Estes 34-34—68 Brian Gay 35-33—68 Gibby Gilbert III 36-32—68 Retief Goosen 35-33—68 Dicky Pride 36-32—68 Brett Quigley 36-32—68 Gene Sauers 34-34—68 Charlie Wi 37-31—68 Steve Allan 35-34—69 Billy Andrade 35-34—69 Arjun Atwal 38-31—69 Shane Bertsch 35-34—69 David Branshaw 34-35—69 Marco Dawson 33-36—69 Scott Dunlap 35-34—69 Steve Flesch 37-32—69 Richard Green 35-34—69 Mark Hensby 34-35—69 Thongchai Jaidee 34-35—69 Billy Mayfair 35-34—69 Tom Pernice 36-33—69 Robert Damron 36-34—70 Glen Day 37-33—70 John Huston 35-35—70 Michael Jonzon 36-34—70 Justin Leonard 37-33—70 David McKenzie 35-35—70 Scott Parel 35-35—70 Kenny Perry 35-35—70 Wes Short 34-36—70 Michael Wright 37-33—70 Stuart Appleby 36-35—71 David Bransdon 38-33—71 Michael Campbell 36-35—71 Carlos Franco 37-34—71 David Frost 38-33—71 Matt Gogel 36-35—71 Paul Goydos 36-35—71 Tim Herron 36-35—71 Lee Janzen 35-36—71 Rob Labritz 34-37—71 Scott McCarron 34-37—71 Tim Petrovic 33-38—71 Fran Quinn 35-36—71 Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71 Ken Duke 38-34—72 Jeff Maggert 37-35—72 Steve Pate 38-34—72 Heath Slocum 37-35—72 Russ Cochran 36-37—73 Rod Pampling 37-36—73 Mario Tiziani 35-38—73 Notah Begay 36-38—74 Jim Furyk 37-37—74 Timothy O’Neal 37-38—75 Jesper Parnevik 41-34—75 Robert Gamez 38-38—76 John Daly 40-39—79

