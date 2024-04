NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Kelvin Sampson is the AP Coach of the Year in men’s college basketball, edging Dan…

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Kelvin Sampson is the AP Coach of the Year in men’s college basketball, edging Dan Hurley of UConn.

