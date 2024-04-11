All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|05
|00
|1.000
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|04
|01
|.800
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|02
|03
|.400
|3
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|02
|03
|.400
|3
|Everett (Seattle)
|01
|04
|.200
|4
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|01
|04
|.200
|4
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane 4, Tri-City 0
Vancouver 5, Hillsboro 4
Eugene 6, Everett 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 5, Tri-City 4, 11 innings
Vancouver 2, Hillsboro 0
Eugene 7, Everett 2
|Thursday’s Games
Eugene at Everett, 3:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
