All Times EDT

Northwest League W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 05 00 1.000 — Eugene (San Francisco) 04 01 .800 1 Hillsboro (Arizona) 02 03 .400 3 Vancouver (Toronto) 02 03 .400 3 Everett (Seattle) 01 04 .200 4 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 01 04 .200 4

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 4, Tri-City 0

Vancouver 5, Hillsboro 4

Eugene 6, Everett 3

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Tri-City 4, 11 innings

Vancouver 2, Hillsboro 0

Eugene 7, Everett 2

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

