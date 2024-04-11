Live Radio
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 1:18 AM

All Times EDT

Northwest League
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Colorado) 05 00 1.000
Eugene (San Francisco) 04 01 .800 1
Hillsboro (Arizona) 02 03 .400 3
Vancouver (Toronto) 02 03 .400 3
Everett (Seattle) 01 04 .200 4
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 01 04 .200 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 4, Tri-City 0

Vancouver 5, Hillsboro 4

Eugene 6, Everett 3

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Tri-City 4, 11 innings

Vancouver 2, Hillsboro 0

Eugene 7, Everett 2

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Sports
