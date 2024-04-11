Hawks’ Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Oknogwu to miss play-in tournament with injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without forward Jalen Johnson and center Onyeka Okongwu in the Eastern Conference…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without forward Jalen Johnson and center Onyeka Okongwu in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament because of injuries.

The Hawks announced Thursday that Johnson, one of the team’s most productive starters with his averages of 16.0 points and 8.7 rebounds, will miss at least three weeks after spraining his right ankle on Tuesday night against Miami.

Okongwu will miss at least four weeks following a non-surgical procedure on Tuesday to address inflammation in his left big toe. Okongwu averages 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

All-Star point guard Trae Young recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists in his return in Wednesday night’s 115-114 loss to Charlotte after missing 23 games because of a torn ligament in his left pinkie.

Johnson, guard Dejounte Murray (right quad contusion) and forward De’Andre Hunter (rest) were held out against Charlotte.

The Hawks currently hold the No. 10 spot and the final position in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.