Giants and Pirates meet to decide series winner

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-15, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (2-2, 2.79 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Giants: Keaton Winn (2-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -115, Pirates -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 13-15 record overall and an 8-7 record in home games. The Giants have an 8-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 14-14 overall and 9-7 on the road. The Pirates have a 14-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has six doubles and five home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 10-for-34 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Connor Joe has a .296 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has eight doubles and two home runs. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-38 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

