Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Nicolas Jarry (21), Chile, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Danielle Collins (13), United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (7), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.

