Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Thursday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,877,020
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Nicolas Jarry (21), Chile, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Danielle Collins (13), United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (7), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.
