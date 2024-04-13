Frank Nazar turns pro, signing 3-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with Frank Nazar, one of the team’s top…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with Frank Nazar, one of the team’s top prospects.

The Blackhawks announced the deal on Saturday, two days after Nazar and Michigan lost 4-0 to Boston College in the Frozen Four. The entry-level agreement runs through the 2025-26 season at a $950,000 salary-cap hit.

Chicago (23-51-5) plays its home finale Sunday against Carolina, and then finishes the season with games at Vegas on Tuesday and Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Blackhawks are hoping the 20-year-old Nazar can become a key player in the team’s ongoing rebuilding project. The 5-foot-10 forward was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Nazar skated in 41 games for Michigan this season, finishing with 17 goals and 24 assists. He had three game-winning goals.

Nazar, a Detroit native, had 19 goals and 29 assists while appearing in 54 games for the Wolverines in two seasons. He also helped the U.S. win the 2024 world junior championship, recording eight assists in seven games.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Friday that he watched some of Michigan’s Frozen Four loss.

“Nazar’s impressive to me,” Richardson said. “He gets around the ice and really seems to read the play well. I watched a little bit of the game before as well with him. So, it’s exciting that we might have a chance to have a look at him. We’re not sure yet. I’m sure it’s disappointing for him not to be in the finals but I think he had a really great year. So that’s looking good for us.”

