Europa League Glance

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) QUARTERFINALS First leg Thursday, April 11

AC Milan (Italy) 0, Roma (Italy) 1

Liverpool (England) 0, Atalanta (Italy) 3

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2, West Ham (England) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 2, Marseille (France) 1

Second leg Thursday, April 18

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

Marseille (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 3 p.m.

West Ham (England) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 3 p.m.

___

SEMIFINALS First leg Thursday, May 2

Benfica-Marseille winner vs. Liverpool-Atalanta winner, 3 p.m.

AC Milan-Roma winner vs. Bayer Leverkusen-West Ham winner, 3 p.m.

Second leg Thursday, May 9

Bayer Leverkusen-West Ham winner vs. AC Milan-Roma winner, 3 p.m.

Liverpool-Atalanta winner vs. Benfica-Marseille winner, 3 p.m.

___

CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, May 22 At Dublin

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

