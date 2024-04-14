All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 72 43 18 7…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 72 43 18 7 4 97 241 212 Norfolk 69 41 21 7 0 89 245 199 Maine 72 32 32 8 0 72 250 260 Worcester 72 32 32 5 3 72 210 238 Trois-Rivieres 69 31 30 5 3 70 204 229 Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234 Reading 71 29 34 6 2 66 195 243

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 72 44 23 4 1 93 224 212 Jacksonville 72 42 23 6 1 91 238 195 Florida 72 40 23 7 2 89 224 186 Orlando 72 38 24 7 3 86 220 206 South Carolina 72 39 26 4 3 85 249 218 Savannah 72 30 34 7 1 68 218 243 Atlanta 72 23 45 3 1 50 187 264

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 71 48 14 4 5 105 289 209 Indy 72 39 25 6 2 86 230 221 Wheeling 71 38 28 4 1 81 232 204 Kalamazoo 71 37 30 4 0 78 210 200 Fort Wayne 72 35 30 3 4 77 224 226 Cincinnati 72 31 34 7 0 69 236 261 Iowa 72 27 37 6 2 62 186 250

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 71 53 12 4 2 112 301 200 Idaho 72 48 20 2 2 100 303 242 Allen 72 33 35 3 1 70 233 276 Tulsa 71 30 32 8 1 69 220 229 Utah 72 31 36 5 0 67 227 264 Rapid City 72 30 38 4 0 64 236 280 Wichita 72 27 35 9 1 64 220 271

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Orlando 1, Reading 0

Savannah 3, Greenville 0

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Idaho 2, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Jacksonville 4

Maine 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 0

Greenville 5, Savannah 1

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

