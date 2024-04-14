Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 14, 2024, 8:49 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 72 43 18 7 4 97 241 212
Norfolk 69 41 21 7 0 89 245 199
Maine 72 32 32 8 0 72 250 260
Worcester 72 32 32 5 3 72 210 238
Trois-Rivieres 69 31 30 5 3 70 204 229
Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234
Reading 71 29 34 6 2 66 195 243

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 72 44 23 4 1 93 224 212
Jacksonville 72 42 23 6 1 91 238 195
Florida 72 40 23 7 2 89 224 186
Orlando 72 38 24 7 3 86 220 206
South Carolina 72 39 26 4 3 85 249 218
Savannah 72 30 34 7 1 68 218 243
Atlanta 72 23 45 3 1 50 187 264

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 71 48 14 4 5 105 289 209
Indy 72 39 25 6 2 86 230 221
Wheeling 71 38 28 4 1 81 232 204
Kalamazoo 71 37 30 4 0 78 210 200
Fort Wayne 72 35 30 3 4 77 224 226
Cincinnati 72 31 34 7 0 69 236 261
Iowa 72 27 37 6 2 62 186 250

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 71 53 12 4 2 112 301 200
Idaho 72 48 20 2 2 100 303 242
Allen 72 33 35 3 1 70 233 276
Tulsa 71 30 32 8 1 69 220 229
Utah 72 31 36 5 0 67 227 264
Rapid City 72 30 38 4 0 64 236 280
Wichita 72 27 35 9 1 64 220 271

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Orlando 1, Reading 0

Savannah 3, Greenville 0

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Idaho 2, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Jacksonville 4

Maine 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 0

Greenville 5, Savannah 1

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports
