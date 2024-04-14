All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|72
|43
|18
|7
|4
|97
|241
|212
|Norfolk
|69
|41
|21
|7
|0
|89
|245
|199
|Maine
|72
|32
|32
|8
|0
|72
|250
|260
|Worcester
|72
|32
|32
|5
|3
|72
|210
|238
|Trois-Rivieres
|69
|31
|30
|5
|3
|70
|204
|229
|Newfoundland
|66
|28
|28
|8
|2
|66
|220
|234
|Reading
|71
|29
|34
|6
|2
|66
|195
|243
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|72
|44
|23
|4
|1
|93
|224
|212
|Jacksonville
|72
|42
|23
|6
|1
|91
|238
|195
|Florida
|72
|40
|23
|7
|2
|89
|224
|186
|Orlando
|72
|38
|24
|7
|3
|86
|220
|206
|South Carolina
|72
|39
|26
|4
|3
|85
|249
|218
|Savannah
|72
|30
|34
|7
|1
|68
|218
|243
|Atlanta
|72
|23
|45
|3
|1
|50
|187
|264
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|71
|48
|14
|4
|5
|105
|289
|209
|Indy
|72
|39
|25
|6
|2
|86
|230
|221
|Wheeling
|71
|38
|28
|4
|1
|81
|232
|204
|Kalamazoo
|71
|37
|30
|4
|0
|78
|210
|200
|Fort Wayne
|72
|35
|30
|3
|4
|77
|224
|226
|Cincinnati
|72
|31
|34
|7
|0
|69
|236
|261
|Iowa
|72
|27
|37
|6
|2
|62
|186
|250
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|71
|53
|12
|4
|2
|112
|301
|200
|Idaho
|72
|48
|20
|2
|2
|100
|303
|242
|Allen
|72
|33
|35
|3
|1
|70
|233
|276
|Tulsa
|71
|30
|32
|8
|1
|69
|220
|229
|Utah
|72
|31
|36
|5
|0
|67
|227
|264
|Rapid City
|72
|30
|38
|4
|0
|64
|236
|280
|Wichita
|72
|27
|35
|9
|1
|64
|220
|271
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Maine 3
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Orlando 1, Reading 0
Savannah 3, Greenville 0
Iowa 7, Kansas City 4
Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1
Allen 6, Tulsa 3
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Idaho 2, Utah 0
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Jacksonville 4
Maine 4, Adirondack 3
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 0
Greenville 5, Savannah 1
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
