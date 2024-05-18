AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Perez, Kansas City, .333; Peña, Houston, .324; Soto, New York, .317; Altuve, Houston, .310; Rutschman,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Perez, Kansas City, .333; Peña, Houston, .324; Soto, New York, .317; Altuve, Houston, .310; Rutschman, Baltimore, .309; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .308; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .302; Toro, Oakland, .298; Westburg, Baltimore, .296.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 41; Semien, Texas, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; Soto, New York, 32; Greene, Detroit, 31; K.Tucker, Houston, 31; Altuve, Houston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Volpe, New York, 29; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; Peña, Houston, 28.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Soto, New York, 37; Perez, Kansas City, 36; A.García, Texas, 35; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 34; Semien, Texas, 33; Jeffers, Minnesota, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Henderson, Baltimore, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Westburg, Baltimore, 29; K.Tucker, Houston, 29.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 57; Peña, Houston, 57; Soto, New York, 57; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Perez, Kansas City, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Ja.Duran, Boston, 51; Volpe, New York, 50; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 49; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 49; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 49; Ward, Los Angeles, 49.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Bleday, Oakland, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; Sheets, Chicago, 12; J.Smith, Texas, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 12; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; K.Tucker, Houston, 11.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; W.Pérez, Detroit, 4; Carpenter, Detroit, 3; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Vierling, Detroit, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 14; K.Tucker, Houston, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Stanton, New York, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Soto, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; 7 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 17; Witt, Kansas City, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Garcia, Kansas City, 10; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 10; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Volpe, New York, 9; Adell, Los Angeles, 8; 8 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 7-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-0; Schmidt, New York, 5-1; Gil, New York, 5-1; L.Allen, Cleveland, 5-2; Fedde, Chicago, 4-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 4-0; Irvin, Baltimore, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 4-1.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.79; Skubal, Detroit, 1.80; Gray, Texas, 2.08; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.09; Olson, Detroit, 2.09; K.Crawford, Boston, 2.17; Houck, Boston, 2.17; Gil, New York, 2.39; Schmidt, New York, 2.49; Fedde, Chicago, 2.60; Kikuchi, Toronto, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 72; Crochet, Chicago, 70; Castillo, Seattle, 66; Skubal, Detroit, 66; Ragans, Kansas City, 64; Gil, New York, 62; Gilbert, Seattle, 61; Lugo, Kansas City, 58; López, Minnesota, 58; Ryan, Minnesota, 58.

